Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 27, 2023 / 11:36 AM

Higher gas prices adding to U.S. consumer woes

The national average could hit $4 per gallon as early as March.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Gasoline prices are on the rise and could hit $4 on average at the national level as early as March, GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan told UPI. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Gasoline prices are on the rise and could hit $4 on average at the national level as early as March, GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan told UPI. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Consumer-level spending in the U.S. economy took a hit in December and more frustrations could emerge as the price at the pump continues to rise, analysts said.

Motor club AAA listed a national average retail price of $3.50 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday, 11 cents higher than week-ago levels, 40 cents higher than this time last month and 16 cents higher than this time in 2022.

Advertisement

Prices moved closer to the $3 level just in time for the busy holiday travel season and resilient demand since then continues to support elevated prices for gasoline at the retail level. Refiners, meanwhile, are reaping the benefits of higher prices, which supports higher crude oil prices.

It's crude oil prices that account for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, is up 3% since Jan. 16 and, at close to $89 per barrel, is trading at highs not seen since the middle of November.

RELATED U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in fourth quarter, down from previous quarter

AAA attributed the increase to resilient demand, supported so far by a mild winter.

"Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices," it said. "If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the weekend."

Advertisement

A sharper pinch is on the horizon given expectations for a busier-than-normal seasonal period of maintenance for the nation's refineries. On top of that, refiners need to start taking the steps necessary to make a summer blend of gasoline, which is more expensive to make because of the additional processing steps needed to keep it from evaporating in warmer months.

RELATED U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market

Barring a black swan event in global commodities, it's unlikely that consumer-level prices will hit the $5 mark from last summer, though $4 per gallon is certainly in the cards.

Patrick DeHaan, the senior petroleum analyst at Chicago-based GasBuddy, told UPI that $4 could show up at the pump as soon as March given expectations for a busy refinery maintenance season.

California and Washington are already at the $4 mark and no state in the nation has an average below $3 per gallon. Texas has the lowest price in the country at $3.14 per gallon.

RELATED Survey of business leaders shows high expectation of recession this year

The average for the year, however, is expected to be lower than 2022. The federal government expects an average of $3.32 per gallon this year, compared with $3.97 for 2022.

Higher prices nonetheless are contributing to high inflation, which is down from double-digit levels last year, but still a concern. Consumer spending in December turned south after support from the sales during the holiday shopping season ended.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Boston Metal gets $120 million investment for its decarbonization of steel production
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Boston Metal gets $120 million investment for its decarbonization of steel production
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Boston Metal, a company working to fully decarbonize steel production, Friday announced a $120 million investment led by multinational steel company ArcelorMittal S.A.
Biden formally names Jeff Zients as new chief of staff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden formally names Jeff Zients as new chief of staff
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday formally confirmed that Jeff Zients will take over as his chief of staff replacing Ron Klain.
Commerce Department: Income rose, spending fell in December
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Commerce Department: Income rose, spending fell in December
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The latest data on consumer spending should influence next week's rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Republican National Committee to elect new chair Friday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Republican National Committee to elect new chair Friday
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel is expected to win re-election with the GOP votes on Friday, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threw a last-minute curve ball on Thursday by backing one of her challengers.
Bed Bath & Beyond credit line default prompts another warning of bankruptcy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bed Bath & Beyond credit line default prompts another warning of bankruptcy
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Bed Bath & Beyond has defaulted on its credit line and does not have the money to pay its debts, according to consolidated financial statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
White House: 26 million applied or are eligible for student debt forgiveness
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House: 26 million applied or are eligible for student debt forgiveness
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The White House said on Friday that 26 million people have either applied for student loan debt relief or already provided enough information to be eligible.
Ohio man charged with immigration fraud over lying about war crimes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ohio man charged with immigration fraud over lying about war crimes
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged an Ohio man with gaining residency in the United States by lying about war crimes he committed amid civil war in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.
Disability advocates file lawsuit against California's CARE Courts system
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Disability advocates file lawsuit against California's CARE Courts system
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Disability advocates in California have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial new court system that could force people suffering from mental illness to submit to treatment.
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma chief medical examiner's office has positively identified remains found last week as those of missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.
Biden admin. proposes major changes to race, ethnicity categories on census
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden admin. proposes major changes to race, ethnicity categories on census
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is proposing major changes to its demographic data collecting practices that will affect how Latinos and those of North African and Middle Eastern descent fill out government surveys.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement