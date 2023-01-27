Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 27, 2023 / 4:49 AM

Ohio man charged with immigration fraud over lying about war crimes

By Darryl Coote

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged an Ohio man with gaining residency in the United States by lying about war crimes he committed amid civil war in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

Jugoslav Vidic, 55, of Parma Heights, Ohio, was charged Thursday with one count of possessing a green card that was procured by means of materially false statements and one count of making false statements to a federal agent, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Vidic, who immigrated to the United States from Croatia as a refugee in 1999, made multiple false statements in his application to become a lawful permanent resident, which was approved in 2005. He is also accused of then lying to law enforcement agents in 2017 when questioned about his application.

According to the Justice Department, Vidic left out of his lawful permanent resident application that he was a member of the Serb Army of Krajin and its predecessors in the early to mid-1990s, that in 1998 he had been convicted in absentia of committing a war crime in Croatia and that he had participated in killing a person because of ethnic origin or political opinion.

Advertisement

The indictment unsealed Thursday accuses Vidic of participating in an attack on ethnic Serb forces in September of 1991. During the attack, Vidic is accused of holding a Croatian civilian at gunpoint who had recently shaken hands with Croatia's then-President Franjo Tudjman.

"The victim was never seen alive again, and his body was later exhumed from a mass grave," the Justice Department said.

If convicted, Vidic faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for the charge of possessing a green card by means of making false statements and a maximum fives years for the second charge of lying to law enforcement.

RELATED Illinois man charged in Planned Parenthood arson

According to the International Center for Transitional Justice, mass human rights violations were committed in states that declared independence from Yugoslavia starting in 1991, including Croatia.

More than 140,000 people were killed and some 4 million were displaced by the conflicts, it said.

RELATED U.S. reservist who spied for China gets eight-year sentence

Read More

5 fired Memphis cops charged with murder in motorist's traffic-stop death

Latest Headlines

Disability advocates file lawsuit against California's CARE Courts system
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Disability advocates file lawsuit against California's CARE Courts system
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Disability advocates in California have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial new court system that could force people suffering from mental illness to submit to treatment.
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma chief medical examiner's office has positively identified remains found last week as those of missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.
Biden admin. proposes major changes to race, ethnicity categories on census
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden admin. proposes major changes to race, ethnicity categories on census
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is proposing major changes to its demographic data collecting practices that will affect how Latinos and those of North African and Middle Eastern descent fill out government surveys.
For the first time, the White House celebrates the Lunar New Year
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
For the first time, the White House celebrates the Lunar New Year
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- During the White House's first celebration of the Lunar New Year, President Joe Biden and his wife offered condolences to the Asian American community in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 11 celebrating the holida
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Colorado baker who refused to bake a woman a birthday cake over her status as transgender lost his appeal in court.
Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to amend asylum policy at southern border
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to amend asylum policy at southern border
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- More than 70 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, expressing concerns over the U.S. asylum policy at the southern border.
Biden touts economic progress, targets House Republicans in speech
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden touts economic progress, targets House Republicans in speech
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden touted the country's economic progress during a speech Thursday in Springfield, Va.
Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada, Texas to receive $793M for high-speed Internet
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada, Texas to receive $793M for high-speed Internet
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas will receive $793 million under the American Rescue Plan to improve access to high-speed Internet, the Treasury Department announced Thursday.
5 fired Memphis cops charged with murder in motorist's traffic-stop death
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
5 fired Memphis cops charged with murder in motorist's traffic-stop death
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- After five former Memphis police officers were jailed and charged Thursday in a Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in the death of a motorist, a prosecutor said Thursday the officers "are all responsible."
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Dow Chemical is laying off approximately 2,000 workers to try and cut costs for 2023, the company announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Authorities identify remains as missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
Dow Chemical to cut 2,000 jobs
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
U.S. military operation kills ISIS leader in Somalia
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement