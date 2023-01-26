Trending
Jan. 26, 2023 / 11:17 AM

Report: Initial unemployment claims fall under 200,000 for second straight week

By Clyde Hughes
Job seekers fill out applications at a job fair at Chicago Ridge Mall in Chicago Ridge, Ill., on November 6, 2009. The Labor Department said first-time unemployment claims last week fell under 200,000 for the second straight week. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Job seekers fill out applications at a job fair at Chicago Ridge Mall in Chicago Ridge, Ill., on November 6, 2009. The Labor Department said first-time unemployment claims last week fell under 200,000 for the second straight week. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. residents filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 186,000 last week, dropping under 200,000 for the second week in a row after being elevated over that total for most of 2022.

The new report, an indicator of how many workers nationally have newly left jobs and are looking for work, was 6,000 fewer than the week before, which was revised upward to 192,000. It was the first time the weekly unemployment claims had consecutive weeks under 200,000 since April.

Initial claims benefits had been above 200,000 since Sept. 24 (190,000), when the first-time claims dipped under that for one week before leaping back over 200,000 for the rest of the year.

The four-week moving average for last week also dipped under 200,000, falling to 197,500, a decrease of 9,250 from the previous week's revised average. The average from the week before was revised up by 750 from 206,000 to 206,750.

The total number of people receiving unemployment benefits for the week ending Jan. 14 increased, though, by 20,000 to 1.675 million. The previous week was revised up by 8,000 to 1.655 million.

The four-week moving average for overall unemployment filings for the same week fell by 10,750 to 1,664,250. The previous week's total was revised up by the Labor Department to 1.675 million.

