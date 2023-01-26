Report: Initial unemployment claims fall under 200,000 for second straight week

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. residents filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 186,000 last week, dropping under 200,000 for the second week in a row after being elevated over that total for most of 2022.
The new report, an indicator of how many workers nationally have newly left jobs and are looking for work, was 6,000 fewer than the week before, which was revised upward to 192,000. It was the first time the weekly unemployment claims had consecutive weeks under 200,000 since April.