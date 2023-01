The Treasury Department announced Thursday that Alabama, Nevada, Texas and Kentucky will receive $793 million to expand access to high-speed Internet. Photo by Antonov Roman/Shutterstock.com

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas will receive about $793.7 million under the American Rescue Plan to improve access to high-speed Internet, the Treasury Department announced Thursday. "Together, these states will use their funding to connect over 292,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed Internet," according to a press release from the Treasury Department. Advertisement

Service providers in the four states to receive funds will be required to participate in the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program.

The program offers cost reductions of up to $30 on Internet bills for households that qualify. On the territories of American Indian nations, the cost reduction is up to $75.

The Treasury Department says the Biden administration received assurances from 20 leading Internet providers that they would offer high-speed service to ACP-eligible homes for no more than $30 a month.