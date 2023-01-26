For the first time, the White House celebrates the Lunar New Year

1/6

A lion, part of the Choy Wun Lion Dance Troupe, walks down the hallway Thursday to perform at the first-ever Lunar New Year reception at the White House. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- During the White House's first celebration of the Lunar New Year, President Joe Biden and his wife again offered condolences to the Asian American community in the wake of a mass shooting in California that killed 11 during celebrations for the Asian holiday. "Our joy has been shattered by two horrifying mass shootings this week," first lady Jill Biden said. "Our prayers are with the families of those lost in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. We grieve with broken hearts alongside every member of this community." Advertisement

Switching to a more celebratory mood, the president received a robust ovation from the crowd when he said, "It's an honor to be with all of you here for the first Lunar New Year reception at the White House."

Lunar New Year celebrations got underway earlier this week and are celebrated in a number of countries, typically for four weeks as part of the Spring Festival Holiday.

A total of 11 people were killed and another nine were injured during a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., late Saturday. Many of the patrons there at the time were celebrating the start of the Lunar New Year.

President Biden singled out Brandon Tsay on Thursday for his heroic actions. The 26-year-old was confronted by the gunman at a second location following the shooting, wrestling the gun away from suspect Huu Can Tran. Tran later died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"In that moment, he followed his instinct and he followed his courage," the president said about Tsay.

"For all the progress, this [Asian American] community has experienced profound hate, pain, and violence and loss," Biden said at the event. "As I've said before, hate can have no safe harbor in America. No person deserves to be treated in a hateful way."