Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 12:29 PM

Cabot Corp. in U.S. pursuit of EV battery materials

The company plans to produce some of the materials at an existing plant in Texas.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
U.S.-based chemicals company Cabot Corp. said it plans to expand the capacity to produce some of the materials necessary for EV batteries at an existing facility in Texas. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
U.S.-based chemicals company Cabot Corp. said it plans to expand the capacity to produce some of the materials necessary for EV batteries at an existing facility in Texas. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S.-based capacity to secure the materials necessary for a domestic electric vehicle battery sector could see support from the addition of critical battery materials from a facility in Texas, chemicals company Cabot Corp. said Thursday.

Boston-based Cabot Corp. said it planned to expand the capacity to produce conductive carbon additives at its plant in Pampa, Texas, part of a broader $200 million, five-year investment program.

Advertisement

"CCAs are an essential component of lithium-ion battery chemistry and are used to provide sufficient electrical conductivity to the active materials," the company explained.

Cabot says it has the largest portfolio for these materials and global demand for CCAs is expected to increase by as much as 30% over the next five years as EVs start to displace conventional, gas-powered vehicles.

RELATED LG Energy Solution, Honda to build battery factory in Ohio

While the United States contains the metals and minerals needed for the energy transition away from fossil fuels, mining of essential battery components such as lithium is an expensive endeavor and only a handful of countries have proven success.

The Paris-based International Agency estimates that the Democratic Republic of Congo currently produces 70% of the world's cobalt, used in lithium-ion batteries, while Australia, Chile and China account for 90% of the total global production of lithium.

Advertisement

Companies with a U.S. footprint are working in earnest to catch up with the rest of the global community. Incentives outlined in President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act meant to support the energy transition are available only if there's a domestic manufacturing base.

RELATED Sweden claims largest discovery of 'crucial' rare-earth elements in Europe

Sean Keohane, the president and CEO at Cabot, said this is a pivotal time for EVs as the global economy works to rely less on fossil fuels such as crude oil and natural gas.

"We believe our technology position, along with our existing network of plants and talent, uniquely positions Cabot to support the growth expectations of our customers here in the U.S.," he said. "Our planned investments will help support the electric vehicle transition and solidify Cabot as a global leader in CCAs for battery applications."

RELATED EV battery recycling startup to build $3.5B factory in South Carolina

Latest Headlines

Justice Department says FBI disrupted Hive ransomware group
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Justice Department says FBI disrupted Hive ransomware group
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Thursday an international effort to disrupt the ransomware group Hive, including seizing their servers overseas, taking control of several websites and giving decryption keys to victims.
Treasury Department sanctions Wagner group and its partners aiding Russia in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Treasury Department sanctions Wagner group and its partners aiding Russia in Ukraine war
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department has imposed additional sanctions on the Wagner mercenary group and its related entities. Wagner is accused of human rights violations and has played a significant role in Ukraine.
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Grand Junction, Colo., arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly drove a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck through the lobby of the police station Wednesday afternoon.
Biden extends Hong Kong overstayers' deportation stay for two years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden extends Hong Kong overstayers' deportation stay for two years
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden granted an 11th-hour reprieve from deportation Thursday to thousands of Hong Kong residents, saying they could remain in the United States for another two years.
Report: Initial unemployment claims fall under 200,000 for second straight week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Initial unemployment claims fall under 200,000 for second straight week
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. residents filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 186,000 last week, dropping under 200,000 for the second week in a row after being over that total for most of 2022.
Walmart plans more than 30 new U.S. Sam's Club stores
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Walmart plans more than 30 new U.S. Sam's Club stores
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Walmart on Thursday announced plans to open more than 30 new Sam's Club warehouse stores across the United States in the next few years. The first new Sam's Club will be in Florida in 2024.
Boeing arraigned on criminal fraud charge in crashes that killed 346
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Boeing arraigned on criminal fraud charge in crashes that killed 346
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced that Boeing is being arraigned Thursday on a criminal conspiracy to commit fraud charge related to two separate 737 Max jet crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in fourth quarter, down from previous quarter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in fourth quarter, down from previous quarter
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Fourth quarter GPD expanded by 2.9%, slower than the 3.2% during the three-month period ending in September.
Southwest Airlines says it lost $220M in 4Q due to holiday cancelations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Southwest Airlines says it lost $220M in 4Q due to holiday cancelations
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines reported a $220 million fourth-quarter loss, citing crippling cancelations at the end of 2022 from a winter storm followed by "operational issues" that left passengers stranded for days.
Biden administration finalizes protections for Tongass National Forest in Alaska
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration finalizes protections for Tongass National Forest in Alaska
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday finalized protections to the 16.7 million acre Tongass National Forest in Alaska.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates
Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'
As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'
Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored
Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement