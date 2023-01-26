Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that the Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders will hold regional economic summits to connect members of the community with federal resources and leaders.
"The events, set to kick off with an in-person summit at Philadelphia City Hall, are being held in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of the Treasury, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization, the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship, and local officials," reads a press release from the Department of Health and Human Services.