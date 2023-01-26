Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 3:31 PM

White House launches summits for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders

By Patrick Hilsman
The White House announced Thursday that the Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders will host a series of economic summits. The initiative is co-chaired by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
The White House announced Thursday that the Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders will host a series of economic summits. The initiative is co-chaired by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that the Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders will hold regional economic summits to connect members of the community with federal resources and leaders.

"The events, set to kick off with an in-person summit at Philadelphia City Hall, are being held in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of the Treasury, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization, the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship, and local officials," reads a press release from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

In May 2021, President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14031, calling on federal agencies to address barriers affecting members of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

Biden also appointed a 25-member advisory board to help formulate strategies to address inequalities facing the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities

"These summits are a part of the Biden-Harris Administration's resolve to deliver real results for our AA and NHPI communities and businesses -- by investing in our competitiveness and by fostering collaboration," said Katherine Tai, U.S. trade representative and co-chair of the initiative.

Advertisement

In August, the initiative hosted an economic summit in Las Vegas.

Read More

Actress Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on U.S. currency N.Y. man gets 17.5 years in prison for hate crime beating Grand jury charges man with hate crimes for Dallas Koreatown salon shooting

Latest Headlines

5 former Memphis police officers charged in Black motorist's traffic-stop death
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
5 former Memphis police officers charged in Black motorist's traffic-stop death
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- During a Thursday press conference Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy said the five former Memphis police officers charged with the murder and kidnapping of Tyre Nichols were Scorpion unit members.
Overseas military service members can stream NFL games for free
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Overseas military service members can stream NFL games for free
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Just in time for the NFC and AFC championship games the Department of Defense is opening live streaming functionality up for overseas military members and their families to watch NFL games for free.
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Net income for the U.S.-based exploration and production company of $624 million during the fourth quarter was more than double year-ago levels.
U.S., Israel militaries conclude largest joint exercise in history
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
U.S., Israel militaries conclude largest joint exercise in history
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command reported a successful joint exercise with the Israeli Defense Force Thursday, calling it the largest exercise between the ally nations in history.
Marines celebrate reactivation of new base in Guam
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Marines celebrate reactivation of new base in Guam
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Marine Corps said Thursday it has reactivated a base in Guam, establishing the branch's first newly constructed base in 70 years.
Treasury Department sanctions Paraguay's ex-president, current vice president
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department sanctions Paraguay's ex-president, current vice president
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned Paraguay's former president, Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, and current Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno, for corruption.
New FCC rule seeks to protect 988 suicide, crisis line from outages
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New FCC rule seeks to protect 988 suicide, crisis line from outages
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission proposed new rules Thursday to help prevent the loss of access to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the case of an outage.
Rep. Adam Schiff to run for U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Adam Schiff to run for U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff announced Thursday that he is running for a U.S. Senate seat currently held by fellow California Democrat Sen. Diane Feinstein.
Justice Department says FBI disrupted Hive ransomware group
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department says FBI disrupted Hive ransomware group
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Thursday an international effort to disrupt the ransomware group Hive, including seizing their servers overseas, taking control of several websites and giving decryption keys to victims.
Treasury Department sanctions Wagner group and its partners aiding Russia in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Wagner group and its partners aiding Russia in Ukraine war
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department has imposed additional sanctions on the Wagner mercenary group and its related entities. Wagner is accused of human rights violations and has played a significant role in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates
Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'
As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'
Chicago high-rise fire kills 1, leaves building partially uninhabitable
Chicago high-rise fire kills 1, leaves building partially uninhabitable
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement