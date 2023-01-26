Walmart plans more than 30 new U.S. Sam's Club stores

Walmart announced Thursday it will build more than 30 new Sam's Club warehouse stores across the United States, beginning in 2024. They will be larger than existing locations and will be built with zero emissions and sustainability in mind, according to the company. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Walmart on Thursday announced plans to open more than 30 new Sam's Club warehouse stores across the United States in the next few years. The first new Sam's Club will be in Florida in 2024. Walmart is also embarking on a multi-year plan to invest in and modernize its supply chain. That will include new distribution and fulfillment centers around the country and what Walmart described as "cutting-edge automation." Advertisement

"We've seen remarkable growth over the past few years with a record number of members, and we're excited to bring the experience of Sam's Club to even more markets as we expand our footprint," Sam's Club CEO Kathryn McLay said in a statement. "And as we open new clubs in new locations, we'll continue to innovate so that our members shop and save whether in person or online."

The new Sam's Club stores will be roughly 160,000 square feet, larger than most current locations. They will include seafood/sushi island, full-service floral, and walk-in dairy and fresh coolers. They will include larger healthcare spaces with room for a patient waiting area, health services suites, private consultation rooms and dedicated hearing and optical centers, according to Walmart.

The supply chain enhancements will include "a significant transformation of its supply chain, evolving network and end-to-end capabilities" including more enhanced physical and digital capabilities.

"We have an opportunity to place ourselves on the cutting edge of efficiency and automation, unique to our business model," Joseph Godsey, senior vice president of supply chain at Sam's Club, said in a statement.

The new Sam's Club locations will be built and designed "sustainably" according to Walmart, with zero emissions strategies built in.

The sustainability elements include electrification of equipment, including electric ovens, HVAC equipment, water heating systems, and low emissions refrigeration systems.

LED lighting will be used, there will be electric vehicle charging stations for delivery vehicles and the Sam's Clubs will use new "green" refrigerant.

