Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 4:12 PM / Updated at 4:27 PM

5 fired Memphis cops charged with murder in motorist's traffic-stop death

By Doug Cunningham
1/6
Tyre Nichols, 29, died after being pulled over by Memphis police officers earlier this month. Photo courtesy of Benjamin Crump/Instagram
Tyre Nichols, 29, died after being pulled over by Memphis police officers earlier this month. Photo courtesy of Benjamin Crump/Instagram

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- After five former Memphis police officers were jailed and charged Thursday in a Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in the death of a motorist, a prosecutor said Thursday the officers "are all responsible."

The former officers were taken into custody Thursday morning and in the afternoon were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, 29.

Advertisement

Authorities said Nichols fled on foot after being pulled over in a traffic stop and having an altercation with police. At a separate location, police said, Nichols was involved in another altercation with police, in which he was injured.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said the five officers were part of an organized-crime unit called Scorpion.

RELATED VP Harris visits Monterey Park; calls on Congress to act on gun violence

"The actions of all of them resulted in the death of [Tyre Nichols] and they are all responsible," Mulroy said. "We also know the public is very concerned about whether they can see the video of this incident. The city will be releasing the video sometime after 6 p.m. Friday."

Advertisement

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said, "I'm shocked and sickened by what I saw. I've seen the video. In a word, it's absolutely appalling .... What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing. This was wrong. This was criminal."

To Nichols' family, Rausch said, "We can't imagine the pain you're experiencing. But let me reaffirm that we are here to pursue truth and justice. This shouldn't have happened."

RELATED Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby

The family's grief was also cited by Mulroy, who said, "We're here today because of a tragedy that wounds one family deeply but also hurts us all ... we understand the grief the family is experiencing right now."

Mulroy said Nichols was pulled over in a traffic stop that may or may not have been legal.

The officers were fired last week by Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, who said the officers were found to be in violation of multiple police department policies in the beating death of Nichols.

RELATED Illinois man charged in Planned Parenthood arson

The former officers jailed are Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, Emmit Martin III, Tadarrius Bean and Demetrius Haley.

Martin, Smith and Bean face charges of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of acting in concert to commit aggravated assault and three counts of official misconduct.

Advertisement

Mills and Haley were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of acting in concert to commit aggravated assault and one count of official oppression.

Nichols family members said Tyre endured a horrific beating.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., urged peaceful protests in response to the killing and subsequent arrests.

In a statement on the House floor Thursday, he said, "Right now, much of the national media is looking at Memphis, as there was an awful killing of a 29-year-old African American man by five police officers within the last few weeks. The five police officers have been fired by the Police Department for violating their oaths...It could be a situation where people want to exercise their First Amendment rights to protest actions of the Police Department, and people should. But they should be peaceful and calm."

The Rev. Al Sharpton issued a statement, saying the charges against the officers "are a necessary first step in delivering justice for Tyre and his family, although nothing will ever be enough to fill the void that his loss has left."

But he added: "There is no point to putting a body camera on a cop if you aren't going to hold them accountable when the footage shows them relentlessly beating a man to death. Firings are not enough. Indictments and arrests are not convictions."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Overseas military service members can stream NFL games for free
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Overseas military service members can stream NFL games for free
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Just in time for the NFC and AFC championship games the Department of Defense is opening live streaming functionality up for overseas military members and their families to watch NFL games for free.
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Net income for the U.S.-based exploration and production company of $624 million during the fourth quarter was more than double year-ago levels.
White House launches summits for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
White House launches summits for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that the Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders will hold regional economic summits to connect community members with federal resources and leaders.
U.S., Israel militaries conclude largest joint exercise in history
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S., Israel militaries conclude largest joint exercise in history
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command reported a successful joint exercise with the Israeli Defense Force Thursday, calling it the largest exercise between the ally nations in history.
Marines celebrate reactivation of new base in Guam
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Marines celebrate reactivation of new base in Guam
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Marine Corps said Thursday it has reactivated a base in Guam, establishing the branch's first newly constructed base in 70 years.
Treasury Department sanctions Paraguay's ex-president, current vice president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Paraguay's ex-president, current vice president
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned Paraguay's former president, Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, and current Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno, for corruption.
New FCC rule seeks to protect 988 suicide, crisis line from outages
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New FCC rule seeks to protect 988 suicide, crisis line from outages
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission proposed new rules Thursday to help prevent the loss of access to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the case of an outage.
Rep. Adam Schiff to run for U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Adam Schiff to run for U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff announced Thursday that he is running for a U.S. Senate seat currently held by fellow California Democrat Sen. Diane Feinstein.
Justice Department says FBI disrupted Hive ransomware group
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department says FBI disrupted Hive ransomware group
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Thursday an international effort to disrupt the ransomware group Hive, including seizing their servers overseas, taking control of several websites and giving decryption keys to victims.
Treasury Department sanctions Wagner group and its partners aiding Russia in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Wagner group and its partners aiding Russia in Ukraine war
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department has imposed additional sanctions on the Wagner mercenary group and its related entities. Wagner is accused of human rights violations and has played a significant role in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates
Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'
As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'
Chicago high-rise fire kills 1, leaves building partially uninhabitable
Chicago high-rise fire kills 1, leaves building partially uninhabitable
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement