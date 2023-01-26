Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 4:30 AM

Illinois man charged in Planned Parenthood arson

By Darryl Coote
Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, Ill., was charged Wednesday with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood facility in Peoria. Image courtesy of Justice Department
Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, Ill., was charged Wednesday with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood facility in Peoria. Image courtesy of Justice Department

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested an Illinois man on charges of setting fire to a Planned Parenthood facility earlier this month.

Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, Ill., was charged Wednesday with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Police in Peoria, located about 75 miles north of Springfield, said that officers had responded the night of Jan. 15 to a fire at a Planned Parenthood facility in the city, resulting in one firefighter sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

The criminal complaint states the investigation revealed that a nearby resident had observed a "white older model pick-up truck with a loud exhaust" in the area prior to the fire igniting.

The witness described the truck as having one door a darker color than the rest of the vehicle and said they had seen "a white male, approximately 40-50 years of age, wearing a flannel shirt, with a medium length hair" running toward the Planned Parenthood facility.

Advertisement

Surveillance footage obtained by police from the area depicts the vehicle as described leaving the scene moments after the fire began while footage from the Planned Parenthood facility shows a man wearing a coat and hood pulled over his head carrying a bottle about the size of one that would hold laundry detergent.

"The male subject lit a rag on fire on one end of the bottle, smashed a window with an object, then placed the container inside of the [Planned Parenthood] building," the complaint states. "The subject then quickly left the area on foot."

Police then published an image of the pickup, which attracted several tips from the public, one of which informed authorities of the vehicle's license plate and the other from a woman who said she had Massengill's truck in her Sparland, Ill., garage.

The unnamed woman told police that the day after the arson attack occurred, Massengill had arrived at her residence and asked her to keep his truck in her garage and "arranged for her to paint the doors on his truck for $300," according to the court document.

The truck, which had been painted white, was then seized by the FBI on Monday.

On Tuesday, Massengill called the Peoria Police Department and said he wanted to speak about the incident.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Massengill first denied responsibility before admitting to investigators that he broke the window of the Planned Parenthood facility and placed a burning container inside.

The charging document states that he told investigators that three years prior he had been in a relationship with a woman who became pregnant but decided to have an abortion.

Something the day he set the fire reminded him of the abortion, which made him upset, he said, according to the complaint, and he told the investigators that if his actions that night caused "'a little delay' in a person receiving services at the PHC, his conduct may have been 'all worth it.'"

If convicted, Massengill faces a mandatory sentence of at least five years' imprisonment and a maximum of 40 years.

The arrest comes amid a series of threats directed at reproductive health facilities nationwide and after the FBI last week offered a $25,000 reward for information concerning such attacks and threats.

On Tuesday, two Florida residents were charged with participating in a conspiracy that threatened several reproductive health facilities in the state.

According to prosecutors, Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, spray-painted threats on pregnancy resources facilities in the Florida cities of Winter Haven, Hollywood and Hialeah.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. reservist who spied for China gets eight-year sentence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. reservist who spied for China gets eight-year sentence
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A federal judge has sentenced a former U.S. Army reservist to eight years in prison for providing China with information on people who could possibly be recruited to spy on the United States for the Asian nation.
Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Newport News Public Schools voted to oust its superintendent after a 6-year-old shot a teacher inside a first-grade classroom earlier this month. The teacher's lawyer said administrators ignored warnings about the boy.
VP Harris visits Monterey Park; calls on Congress to act on gun violence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
VP Harris visits Monterey Park; calls on Congress to act on gun violence
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Monterey Park on Wednesday where she called on Congress to act to prevent further mass shootings like that which killed 11 people at a night club in the California city on Saturday.
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rescuers searching for missing actor Julian Sands on California's Mt. Baldy have found a second missing hiker alive. Jin Chung, of Los Angeles, was discovered Tuesday along the Baldy Bowl Trail where Sands disappeared.
Sen. Rand Paul says GOP must compromise, cut military spending
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sen. Rand Paul says GOP must compromise, cut military spending
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sen. Rand Paul said compromise by Republicans and Democrats will be necessary to meet the government's debt obligations, even concerning spending issues that both parties are ardently committed to.
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday for defrauding an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of his life savings of $2.8 million.
Louisiana man gets 45 years in prison for kidnapping, murder plot targeting gay man
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Louisiana man gets 45 years in prison for kidnapping, murder plot targeting gay man
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old man in Louisiana was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in federal prison for kidnapping and attempting to murder a gay man in order to bring to life a "compulsive fantasy."
Suspect in Half Moon Bay killings charged with murder as more victims identified
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Suspect in Half Moon Bay killings charged with murder as more victims identified
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Chunli Zhao, the 67-year-old suspect in the killings at two California farms, was charged with murder in the killing of seven people in Half Moon Bay.
Facebook, Instagram end 2-year ban on Donald Trump
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Facebook, Instagram end 2-year ban on Donald Trump
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Facebook and Instagram will reinstate former President Donald Trump's social media accounts more than two years after he was suspended for posts about the 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Tesla announces record fourth quarter revenues and production
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tesla announces record fourth quarter revenues and production
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Tesla's fourth quarter revenues shattered company records while production increased significantly in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine
U.S., Germany agree to send advanced tanks to Ukraine
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market
U.S. mortgage applications increase, but it's still a seller's market
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement