Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 26, 2023 / 2:48 PM

Marines celebrate reactivation of new base in Guam

By Clyde Hughes
Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero speaks during the ceremony reactivating the U.S. Marines bae in Guam. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero speaks during the ceremony reactivating the U.S. Marines bae in Guam. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Marine Corps said Thursday it has reactivated a base in Guam, establishing the branch's first newly constructed base in 70 years.

Camp Blaz in Asan Beach, Guam will serve as the location of the U.S.-Japan alliance under the 2012 Bilateral Agreement between the U.S and Japanese governments, under the Defense Policy Review Initiative.

Advertisement

That agreement set into motion the framework for the relocation of Marines from Okinawa, Japan, to Guam. The Marines named the base after Brig. Gen. Vicente Tomas "Ben" Garrido Blaz.

"Today is an important day that marks the future of the Marines on Guam, and it is also a day to reflect on the century-long history of the Marine Corps in this beautiful place we call home," Col. Christopher Bopp, the commanding officer of the MCB Camp Blaz, said in a statement.

RELATED Biden, Kishida vow to 'further deepen' U.S.-Japanese ties to counter Indo-Pacific threats

"On this island Marines and their CHamoru brethren have lived in peace and fought in war together and we are proud to carry on this legacy of honor and courage."

The base construction projects currently underway are partially funded by a large monetary contribution from the government of Japan.

Advertisement

"I believe that on the horizon lies the opportunities that Ben (Blaz) wished for our people," Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement. "No longer are we dealing with challenges and isolation, we are cultivating a more sustainable and comprehensive Indo-Pacific allyship.

RELATED U.S., Japan announce initiatives to reinforce 'cornerstone' alliance

"The future of Guam is inseparable from the future of the broader Indo-Pacific and the success of the Marines is inseparable from the success of Guam's people. Together we are an island and an ocean united; together we are always better and always stronger; together we are always faithful. Semper Fidelis."

RELATED At least 21 dead after suicide attack at Afghan mosque, including prominent cleric

Latest Headlines

Treasury Department sanctions Paraguay's ex-president, current vice president
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Treasury Department sanctions Paraguay's ex-president, current vice president
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday sanctioned Paraguay's former president, Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara, and current Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno, for corruption.
New FCC rule seeks to protect 988 suicide, crisis line from outages
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
New FCC rule seeks to protect 988 suicide, crisis line from outages
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission proposed new rules Thursday to help prevent the loss of access to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the case of an outage.
Rep. Adam Schiff to run for U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Rep. Adam Schiff to run for U.S. Senate seat held by Diane Feinstein
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff announced Thursday that he is running for a U.S. Senate seat currently held by fellow California Democrat Sen. Diane Feinstein.
Justice Department says FBI disrupted Hive ransomware group
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department says FBI disrupted Hive ransomware group
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Thursday an international effort to disrupt the ransomware group Hive, including seizing their servers overseas, taking control of several websites and giving decryption keys to victims.
Treasury Department sanctions Wagner group and its partners aiding Russia in Ukraine war
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department sanctions Wagner group and its partners aiding Russia in Ukraine war
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Department has imposed additional sanctions on the Wagner mercenary group and its related entities. Wagner is accused of human rights violations and has played a significant role in Ukraine.
Cabot Corp. in U.S. pursuit of EV battery materials
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cabot Corp. in U.S. pursuit of EV battery materials
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Demand for critical battery components is expected to surge as more EVs replace conventional gas-powered vehicles.
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Grand Junction, Colo., arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly drove a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck through the lobby of the police station Wednesday afternoon.
Biden extends Hong Kong overstayers' deportation stay for two years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden extends Hong Kong overstayers' deportation stay for two years
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden granted an 11th-hour reprieve from deportation Thursday to thousands of Hong Kong residents, saying they could remain in the United States for another two years.
Report: Initial unemployment claims fall under 200,000 for second straight week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Initial unemployment claims fall under 200,000 for second straight week
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. residents filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 186,000 last week, dropping under 200,000 for the second week in a row after being over that total for most of 2022.
Walmart plans more than 30 new U.S. Sam's Club stores
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walmart plans more than 30 new U.S. Sam's Club stores
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Walmart on Thursday announced plans to open more than 30 new Sam's Club warehouse stores across the United States in the next few years. The first new Sam's Club will be in Florida in 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Florida woman arrested for defrauding Holocaust survivor for $2.8M in romance scam
Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates
Justice Department says Louisiana prison holds inmates beyond release dates
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
Julian Sands still missing as second Mt. Baldy hiker found alive
As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'
As rents soar nationwide, White House unveils 'Renters Bill of Rights'
Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored
Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement