Jan. 25, 2023 / 8:45 PM

Louisiana man gets 45 years in prison for kidnapping, murder plot targeting gay man

By Simon Druker
A 21-year-old man in Louisiana was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in federal prison for kidnapping and attempting to murder a gay man, in order to bring to life a “compulsive fantasy," telling investigators he planned to continue meeting men on the dating app Grindr and killing them until he was caught. File Photo by Denis Vdovichenko/Shutterstock
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old man in Louisiana was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in federal prison for kidnapping and attempting to murder a gay man in order to bring to life a "compulsive fantasy."

Chance Seneca of Lafayette, La., told police he wanted to mimic the crimes committed by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and also eat the bodies of his victims.

Seneca already had been convicted of plotting for months to kidnap a gay man and murder him, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Seneca intentionally targeted gay men because of their gender and sexual orientation.

Seneca used the gay dating app Grindr, which he referred to as his "hunting ground." He eventually targeted 19-year-old Holden White, setting up a meeting between the two in June 2021. Seneca admitted during trial he eventually drove White to an isolated house at gunpoint before forcing him into handcuffs.

He then used "several methods" while attempting to murder White, before later trying to dismember him, believing his victim was dead.

White survived the attack and was hospitalized on a ventilator. Officers had found him in the home with strangulation marks. His wrist had been cut to the bone. He is still recovering from the injuries sustained two and a half years ago.

Seneca later told FBI investigators that he'd ordered weapons online to carry out the murder, including a hammer, saw, knife and ice pick. He also admitted he planned on continuing the spree until he was captured or killed.

"No one should ever be subjected to the type of horrendous actions that this defendant inflicted upon the victim in this case," U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a statement.

"The victim never thought that he would find himself falling prey to a predator in such a way. Hate crimes such as this are a top priority for the Department and this office, and we take these kind of cases very seriously. It is important that we all remain vigilant and cautious as we use the internet in our everyday lives to avoid situations that may lead to destructive behavior of others towards us."

Referencing his "compulsive fantasy," Seneca told investigators he had observed and attempted to mimic the murders of gay men committed by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

He also intended to preserve and eat the bodies of his victims after killing them.

"The facts of this case are truly shocking, and the defendant's decision to specifically target gay men is a disturbing reminder of the unique prejudices and dangers facing the LGBTQ+ community today," said Justice Department Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement.

"The internet should be accessible and safe for all Americans, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation. We will continue to identify and intercept the predators who weaponize online platforms to target LGBTQ+ victims and carry out acts of violence and hate."

White shared his survival story during the trial.

Seneca received 45 years, minus a little over two years credit for time already served in custody, leaving him with 42 years left on the federal sentence.

