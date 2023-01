Adult Swim announced it has terminated its relationship with "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland, who is facing domestic abuse charges, but said the show will continue for its seventh season. Photo by Rachel Lovinger/ Flickr

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Adult Swim has discontinued its relationship with Rick and Morty co-creator and lead voice actor Justin Roiland but has confirmed the show will continue and is currently in development for its seventh season. Roiland, 42, created Rick and Morty alongside Dan Harmon and voiced the show's main characters as well as several supporting voices.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7," Adult Swim tweeted Tuesday.

The decision came after Roiland was charged with felony domestic battery with corporal injury and felony false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit in a Dec. 19, 2020, incident involving a woman Roiland was dating at the time.

Roiland pleaded guilty to the charges in 2020 and his attorney T. Edward Welbourn said in a statement that his client is innocent and expects the case will be dismissed.

Squanch Games, a video game company founded by Roiland in 2016, also announced Tuesday it had received his resignation on Jan. 16.

"The passionate team at Squanch will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life," the company tweeted Tuesday.

Earlier this month Kotaku reported that Squanch Games in 2019 settled a sexual harassment brought by a former developer for the studio.