Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 12:17 PM

U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline

Refinery activity could slump further ahead of a period of seasonal maintenance.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Weekly U.S. data show refinery capacity is on a downward trend ahead of a period of seasonal maintenance. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Weekly U.S. data show refinery capacity is on a downward trend ahead of a period of seasonal maintenance. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. federal data from Wednesday suggest total demand for refined petroleum products, including gasoline, are off from year-ago levels, though so too is recent production, which could hint at further increases in retail-level prices.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that the total amount of refined petroleum product supplied to the market, a proxy for demand, averaged 18.9 million barrels per day during the seven-day period ending Jan. 20, nearly 11% less than during the same period last year.

Advertisement

Data from the similar week in 2020, to discount the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic, showed the amount of petroleum products supplied to the market was closer to 20.5 million bpd.

Improvements in energy efficiency and a gradual pivot away from fossil fuels would explain some of the decline, but inflationary pressures and elevated gasoline prices may also be curbing demand.

RELATED Gasoline prices are stable, but that likely won't last

While usually stripped out to determine core inflation, the energy component of the U.S. Consumer Price Index shows a 7.3% increase over the 12-month period ending in December, compared with total inflation of 6.5% over the same period.

Meanwhile, the price for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, hasn't changed much since the start of the year, though the current $80 range is the highest since November.

Advertisement

Retail gasoline prices are also on the rise, and recent data show that trend could continue.

RELATED California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits

After running hot for much of the latter part of 2022, refinery activity is slowing down. EIA data show the nation's refineries operated at around 80% of their peak capacity during the reporting period.

That in turn led to a small decline in gasoline production, from 8.9 million bpd the prior week to 8.8 million bpd.

Refineries last week were running at 85% of their peak capacity. That could change for the worse over the next few months as refiners enter a period of seasonal maintenance ahead of the late-spring drive to make the summer blend of gasoline.

RELATED Diesel market conditions improve, but only by a little

A further decline in refinery activity would limit future production, driving prices higher on supply-side strains. The summer blend of gasoline, meanwhile, is more expensive because of the additional steps needed to keep it from evaporating in warmer months.

To make matters worse, the so-called 3-2-1 crack spread -- named as such as refineries can turn three barrels of oil into two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of fuel oil -- is high enough that refiners are getting a good return on products, which supports a higher-for-longer outlook for the price of crude oil.

Advertisement

Travel club AAA lists a national average retail price of $3.48 for a gallon of regular unleaded, an increase of nearly 4% from week-ago levels. WTI was up around 1% as of 11:40 a.m. EST to trade at $81.06 per barrel.

Latest Headlines

Jill Biden's inaugural attire to be presented to Museum of American History
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Jill Biden's inaugural attire to be presented to Museum of American History
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden's 2021 Inauguration Day attire will be added to the Smithsonian's Museum of American History. Biden will attend a ceremony Wednesday presenting her inauguration outfits to the museum.
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Poland to take on more LNG from the United States
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sempra said it's ready to make plans to start construction in an LNG export facility in Port Arthur, Texas.
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A manual mistake in the Sell Short Restriction caused erratic stock price volatility and trading halts Tuesday, according to the New York Stock Exchange. Prices for hundreds of stocks were affected by the glitch.
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hess Corp. expecting 10% increase in oil and gas production
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Net income for the U.S.-based exploration and production company of $624 million during the fourth quarter was more than double year-ago levels.
New York assembly passes constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New York assembly passes constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- New York state legislators have passed a constitutional amendment to expand protections from discrimination that will enshrine the right to abortion.
20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Twenty GOP-led states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's recently unveiled plan to stymie irregular migration, saying it illegally creates a pathway into the country.
2 charged with threatening Florida reproductive health facilities
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2 charged with threatening Florida reproductive health facilities
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Two people have been charged with being part of a conspiracy that threatened several reproductive health facilities in Florida, federal prosecutors said.
McCarthy rejects nominations of Reps. Schiff, Swalwell to House intelligence panel
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
McCarthy rejects nominations of Reps. Schiff, Swalwell to House intelligence panel
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy formally rejected the reseating of Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell on the House intelligence committee on Tuesday night.
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The suspect, accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police say.
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Houston area is assessing the damage after severe weather and a large tornado slammed the region Tuesday, injuring one person and causing "catastrophic damage" to homes and businesses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NYSE: Stock trading glitch caused by Sell Short Restriction manual error
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement