Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 4:18 AM

New York assembly passes constitutional amendment to enshrine abortion rights

By Darryl Coote
New York passes bill to expand discrimination protections that will enshrine the right to abortion. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York passes bill to expand discrimination protections that will enshrine the right to abortion. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- New York state legislators have passed a constitutional amendment to expand protections from discrimination that will enshrine the right to abortion.

The New York state legislature passed the Equal Rights Amendment on Tuesday, putting it on the ballot for 2024 when voters will decide its future.

Advertisement

The New York Constitution already protects against racial and religious discrimination, but the bill passed Tuesday seeks to expand those protections to New Yorkers based on other demographics, such as age, ethnicity, disability or sex, including pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

"As other states take measures to stymie progress and roll back reproductive rights, New York will always lead the way to combat discrimination in all forms and protect abortion access," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement after the bill's passing. "New York will never stop fighting for what's right -- unafraid and undeterred."

RELATED 2 charged with threatening Florida reproductive health facilities

The Democratic-led New York state legislature first passed the measure last year, but state laws say that an constitutional amendment must be approved by two different legislative sessions before going on a ballot as a referendum for public approval.

Advertisement

The bill was seen as a necessity amid Republican efforts to prohibit abortion at the state level and after the Supreme Court last summer overturned Roe vs. Wade, repealing federal protections for abortion and returning the legality of the controversial medical practice to the states.

New York legislators passed the measure days after what would have been the 50th anniversary of that landmark 1973 decision.

RELATED Harris announces medication abortions protections on Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary

"We have passed legislation to protect the right to access contraceptives and abortion, protections for LGBTQ New Yorkers, preventing racial discrimination in voting laws and working to remove racial disparities within our criminal justice system. But we know these fights are not finished," New York state assembly speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement Tuesday.

"Across this country, at all levels of government, we have seen a worrying trend in rolling back and limiting the rights of Americans. We will not all that to stand in New York."

The bill's passing on Tuesday was celebrated by a swath of civil rights advocates who said it will offer protection to millions of New Yorkers as conservatives seek to whittle them away.

RELATED Investigation fails to identify source of leaked Supreme Court draft in abortion case

"With the federal constitutional right to abortion granted by Roe vs Wade 50 years ago stolen from us last June, New York has taken critical steps to create a State Constitution worthy of the 21st century that protects us all!" Georgana Hanson, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Empires States Acts, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Desma Holcomb, advisor of Equality New York's bodily autonomy and reproductive justice commission, said they will work to ensure they win the referendum next year.

"Equality New York is thrilled that this inclusive NYS Equal Rights Amendment is on the path to protect the human rights and reproductive rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary New Yorkers," Holcomb said.

Latest Headlines

20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
20 GOP-led states sue Biden administration over new migration plan
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Twenty GOP-led states have filed a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's recently unveiled plan to stymie irregular migration, saying it illegally creates a pathway into the country.
2 charged with threatening Florida reproductive health facilities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 charged with threatening Florida reproductive health facilities
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Two people have been charged with being part of a conspiracy that threatened several reproductive health facilities in Florida, federal prosecutors said.
McCarthy rejects nominations of Reps. Schiff, Swalwell to House intelligence panel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
McCarthy rejects nominations of Reps. Schiff, Swalwell to House intelligence panel
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy formally rejected the reseating of Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell on the House intelligence committee on Tuesday night.
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Suspect in Washington state shooting is dead, police say
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The suspect, accused of shooting three people to death at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash., died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken into custody, police say.
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Houston area is assessing the damage after severe weather and a large tornado slammed the region Tuesday, injuring one person and causing "catastrophic damage" to homes and businesses.
Tesla announces new $3.6B investment in Nevada Gigafactory
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tesla announces new $3.6B investment in Nevada Gigafactory
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tesla is increasing its investment into its battery manufacturing Gigafactory in Nevada, adding an additional $3.6 billion to grow the facility.
Two Florida residents indicted after threats at reproductive health clinics
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two Florida residents indicted after threats at reproductive health clinics
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Amid rising violence at reproductive health clinics, two Florida residents have been indicted for spray-painting threats on a clinic and targeting two others.
Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Saying the United States is falling behind other nations on education issues, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday asked for bipartisan support to "Raise the Bar" with an investment in schools.
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Kansas man, who was shot and killed while riding inside of a truck over the weekend, is believed to have been killed by a rifle that discharged after a dog stepped on it, according to investigators.
Severe weather risk moves east across southern U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Severe weather risk moves east across southern U.S.
A developing severe weather outbreak is expected to persist as thunderstorms march eastward, taking aim at areas from southeastern Virginia to northern Florida Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement