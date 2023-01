1/3

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden's 2021 Inauguration Day attire will be added to the Smithsonian's Museum of American History. Biden will attend a ceremony Wednesday presenting her inauguration outfits to the museum's First Ladies Collection. According to the Smithsonian, Biden's two Inaugural Day outfits will be presented to the museum. Matching face masks for each ensemble will be displayed, marking an inauguration in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Advertisement

Biden's attire includes an ocean blue tapered tweed dress featuring pearls and crystals in a floral pattern with a matching overcoat accented with a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs. It was designed by Alexandra O'Neill, founder and designer of Markarian. It was worn during the Jan. 20, 2021, presidential swearing-in ceremony.

Her evening inauguration attire is an ivory silk wool cady dress and an embroidered ivory double-breasted cashmere coat that includes federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States to symbolize unity.

That clothing was designed by Gabriela Hearst, founder and creative director of the designer label Gabriela Hearst.

Immediately following Wednesday's ceremony, the Biden clothing will be installed and available for viewing starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Smithsonian said in a statement that the First Ladies Collection is one of the most popular attractions at the museum.

The National History Museum has had a tradition for more than 100 years of displaying inaugural attire of First Ladies.

On display are 27 dresses, including ensembles worn by Michelle Obama, Jacqueline Kennedy, Melania Trump and Laura Bush.