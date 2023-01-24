Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 1:09 PM

Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state

By Simon Druker
Police in Yakima, Wash., are searching for 21-year-old Jarid Haddock in connection with a shooting Tuesday that left three dead. Photo courtesy of Yakima Police Department
Police in Yakima, Wash., are searching for 21-year-old Jarid Haddock in connection with a shooting Tuesday that left three dead. Photo courtesy of Yakima Police Department

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and police are searching for a gunman after a shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash.

The gunman left the scene in a stolen car and a search is actively underway, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said at a brief news conference Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Police later updated the case at 9:15 a.m. PST, naming the suspect.

"Presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-yr-old, Yakima County resident. If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous," the department said in a tweet.

"This is a dangerous person and it's random so there is a danger to the community," Murray told reporters, urging people to stay away from Haddock if they see him.

RELATED Shooting at Des Moines charter school kills 2 students

Police are looking for a gray or silver Chrysler sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200. The suspect was last seen driving east on Highway 24 away from Yakima, towards Moxee, Wash.

Advertisement

Investigators also issued a photo of the alleged gunman, taken from security camera footage.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. PST to reports of a gunman near a Circle K store in the southeast part of the city.

RELATED Jury selection begins in trial of former Mexican police official accused of taking bribes

"When officers arrived, they located three deceased parties at the Circle K store and quickly realized there was a second shooting scene across the street," Murray said at the news conference.

"It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting."

The shootings took place both inside and outside of the convenience store, police said.

He then walked across the street and pointed the gun at a passing vehicle before stealing the car and taking off.

Police believe the car's driver may be a fourth shooting victim.

"We don't know their condition. The man, after he left the Circle K, went across the street and shot into a vehicle. You can see the party in that vehicle move to the passenger seat, and then the suspect stole his car," Murray said.

Investigators are still combing through surveillance video and multiple eyewitness statements.

Read More

Suspect found dead after shooting that killed 10, injured 10 in California Lunar New Year event

Latest Headlines

Walmart to raise minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Walmart to raise minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Retail giant Walmart will raise the minimum wage for its employees to $14 an hour, according to CEO John Furner in a memo posted to the company's website Tuesday.
Rystad Energy sees Deep South shale region as U.S. natural gas standout
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Rystad Energy sees Deep South shale region as U.S. natural gas standout
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A shale reserve straddling the border of Louisiana and Texas is expected to account for the bulk of an expected 7% increase in U.S. natural gas production, Norwegian energy research firm Rystad Energy said Tuesday.
Doomsday clock moves to 90 seconds before midnight
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Doomsday clock moves to 90 seconds before midnight
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The hands on the "Doomsday Clock" by the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists was moved forward 10 seconds because of Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine to 90 seconds before midnight.
U.S. Treasury sanctions Lebanese firm over Hezbollah ties
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions Lebanese firm over Hezbollah ties
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on several people and financial entities it believes are supporting the terrorist organization Hezbollah.
U.S. Postal Service dedicates soccer stamp for SheBelieves Cup
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Postal Service dedicates soccer stamp for SheBelieves Cup
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service will dedicate a commemorative women's soccer forever stamp ahead of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, the agency announced.
GE bruised, but upbeat amid a reconfiguration
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GE bruised, but upbeat amid a reconfiguration
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- With a diverse set of offshoots, General Electric said Tuesday it was anticipating strong cash flow for 2023, but its renewable energy business proved to be a governor on broad-based momentum.
Amazon launches $5 monthly prescription drug plan for Prime members
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon launches $5 monthly prescription drug plan for Prime members
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon on Tuesday introduced a new add-on to its Prime subscription allowing users to pay a flat rate for prescription drugs.
Police charge 18-year-old alleged gang member with Des Moines school shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police charge 18-year-old alleged gang member with Des Moines school shooting
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Des Moines Police charged an 18-year-old male in what they believe was a targeted shooting at a charter school that killed two students and seriously injured a staff member.
Ticketmaster hearing: Executive says cyberattack caused Taylor Swift ticket fiasco
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ticketmaster hearing: Executive says cyberattack caused Taylor Swift ticket fiasco
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack in November, contributing to website outages and long waits for tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold has told a Senate hearing Tuesday.
Halliburton reports 33% increase in revenue, focuses on shareholder return
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Halliburton reports 33% increase in revenue, focuses on shareholder return
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A 33% year-on-year improvement in total revenues warrants an increase in dividends paid out to shareholders, the upstream company said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement