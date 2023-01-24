Police say gunman is on the loose after 3 killed in Washington state

Police in Yakima, Wash., are searching for 21-year-old Jarid Haddock in connection with a shooting Tuesday that left three dead. Photo courtesy of Yakima Police Department

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and police are searching for a gunman after a shooting at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Yakima, Wash. The gunman left the scene in a stolen car and a search is actively underway, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray said at a brief news conference Tuesday morning. Advertisement

Police later updated the case at 9:15 a.m. PST, naming the suspect.

BREAKING NEWS- UPDATE FROM CHIEF MURRAY Please see YPD Facebook link below https://t.co/IUi2wDUFYS— Yakima P.D. (@yakimapolice) January 24, 2023

"Presumed homicide suspect is Jarid Haddock, a 21-yr-old, Yakima County resident. If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous," the department said in a tweet.

"This is a dangerous person and it's random so there is a danger to the community," Murray told reporters, urging people to stay away from Haddock if they see him.

Police are looking for a gray or silver Chrysler sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200. The suspect was last seen driving east on Highway 24 away from Yakima, towards Moxee, Wash.

Investigators also issued a photo of the alleged gunman, taken from security camera footage.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. PST to reports of a gunman near a Circle K store in the southeast part of the city.

"When officers arrived, they located three deceased parties at the Circle K store and quickly realized there was a second shooting scene across the street," Murray said at the news conference.

"It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting."

The shootings took place both inside and outside of the convenience store, police said.

He then walked across the street and pointed the gun at a passing vehicle before stealing the car and taking off.

Police believe the car's driver may be a fourth shooting victim.

"We don't know their condition. The man, after he left the Circle K, went across the street and shot into a vehicle. You can see the party in that vehicle move to the passenger seat, and then the suspect stole his car," Murray said.

Investigators are still combing through surveillance video and multiple eyewitness statements.

