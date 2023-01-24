Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 5:05 PM

Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust action

By Patrick Hilsman
The Justice Department, along with the Attorneys General of multiple states, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google "for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products" Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Justice Department, along with the Attorneys General of multiple states, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google "for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products" Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department, along with the attorneys general of multiple states, filed an antitrust suit Tuesday against Google "for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products."

"As a result of its illegal monopoly, and by its own estimates, Google pockets on average more than 30% of the advertising dollars that flow through its digital advertising technology products," the Department of Justice said in a news release Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Google's anticompetitive conduct has suppressed alternative technologies, hindering their adoption by publishers, advertisers, and rivals," the news release continues.

The lawsuit was filed in the District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Justice Department said Google has been "wielding its dominance across digital advertising markets to force more publishers and advertisers to use its products; and thwarting the ability to use competing products."

"Today's complaint alleges that Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful conduct to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

In 2020, the Justice Department filed a separate lawsuit against Google for "unlawfully maintaining monopolies through anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets and to remedy the competitive harms."

Advertisement

The 2020 lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in September.

The Department of Justice emphasized that the search advertising market, addressed in the 2020 suit, is different from the digital advertising technology market addressed in Tuesday's lawsuit.

The Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia were part of Tuesday's filing.

Read More

Google says it will lay off 12,000 employees Google warns Supreme Court against 'gutting' law that shields tech companies from liability Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon to share $9B Pentagon cloud computing contract

Latest Headlines

Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin tested its new, advanced F-16 Block 70 fighter jet Tuesday in Greenville, S.C.
Senators question Ticketmaster's market power following Taylor Swift sale chaos
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senators question Ticketmaster's market power following Taylor Swift sale chaos
WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack in November, contributing to website outages and long waits for tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold told a Senate hearing Tuesday.
Georgia DA says charging 'decisions are imminent' in Trump election interference case
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Georgia DA says charging 'decisions are imminent' in Trump election interference case
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump for alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election told a judge Tuesday that charging "decisions are imminent."
Donald Trump withdraws second lawsuit against New York state attorney general
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Donald Trump withdraws second lawsuit against New York state attorney general
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump voluntarily withdrew a lawsuit Tuesday, against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, has sent a letter to congressional leaders informing them that she will not invest certain government retirement funds to avoid breaching the debt ceiling.
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A bird strike likely contributed to the deadly crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.
Half Moon Bay shooting a case of workplace violence, sheriff says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Half Moon Bay shooting a case of workplace violence, sheriff says
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Monday's shooting that killed seven people and injured one in Half Moon Bay, Calif., was an instance of workplace violence, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday.
Reports: Classified documents found at ex-VP Mike Pence's Indiana home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: Classified documents found at ex-VP Mike Pence's Indiana home
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Sources told several news outlets on Tuesday that classified documents have been found inside the home of former Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend as a probe over such documents appears to be widening.
Walmart to raise minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Walmart to raise minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Retail giant Walmart will raise the minimum wage for its employees to $14 an hour, according to CEO John Furner in a memo posted to the company's website Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
More than 1 ton of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico
More than 1 ton of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement