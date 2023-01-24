Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 6:00 PM

Georgia DA says charging 'decisions are imminent' in Trump election interference case

By Sheri Walsh
A Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump (pictured) for alleged criminal election interference in 2020 says charging "decisions are imminent." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump (pictured) for alleged criminal election interference in 2020 says charging "decisions are imminent." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump for alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election told a judge Tuesday that charging "decisions are imminent."

During a hearing Tuesday over whether the special grand jury report should be made public, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Fulton County Superior Court Judge she recommended the report remain sealed.

Advertisement

"For future defendants to be treated fairly, it's not appropriate at this time to have this report released," Willis told McBurney.

"We need to be mindful of protecting future defendants' rights," Willis said as she referenced multiple people and indictments, adding that "decisions are imminent."

RELATED Georgia grand jury completes Donald Trump election interference probe

The grand jury has recommended that the report be made public. A number of media outlets also have asked the judge to unseal the report.

"We believe the statutory law, the case law and the constitutional law supports the release of the special grand jury report right now," Thomas Clyde, a lawyer for the media outlets, told the judge.

McBurney did not make a decision Tuesday on whether the report should be made public after the grand jury completed its investigation into Trump and his allies earlier this month.

Advertisement

The report was submitted to Willis who could use the information as evidence for a second grand jury to consider indictments. At this point, the district attorney has not made final decisions on whether anyone should be charged, according to Donald Wakeford, an attorney for the DA.

Willis opened the investigation into Trump and his allies in 2021 after audio of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was published by The Washington Post.

During the call, Trump allegedly told Raffensperger to "find" more than 11,000 votes to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia, which was a crucial swing state in the 2020 election.

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani were all subpoenaed to testify during the grand jury investigation, but Trump was not.

"To date, we have never been a part of this process," Trump's lawyers, who were not at Tuesday's hearing, said in a statement.

Graham was accused of contacting Raffensperger and pressuring him to toss out mail-in ballots to reverse the election results. Graham testified before the Georgia grand jury investigating possible election interference in November.

Advertisement

Willis singled out comments made by Giuliani before a state Senate hearing, as well as evidence "purporting to demonstrate the existence of election fraud in multiple Georgia counties during the administration of the 2020 election." Giuliani testified behind closed doors in August.

Read More

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger calls for end to runoff elections

Latest Headlines

Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin tested its new, advanced F-16 Block 70 fighter jet Tuesday in Greenville, S.C.
Senators question Ticketmaster's market power following Taylor Swift sale chaos
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senators question Ticketmaster's market power following Taylor Swift sale chaos
WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack in November, contributing to website outages and long waits for tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold told a Senate hearing Tuesday.
Donald Trump withdraws second lawsuit against New York state attorney general
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Donald Trump withdraws second lawsuit against New York state attorney general
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump voluntarily withdrew a lawsuit Tuesday, against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust action
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust action
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department, along with the attorneys general of multiple states, filed an antitrust suit Tuesday against Google "for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, has sent a letter to congressional leaders informing them that she will not invest certain government retirement funds to avoid breaching the debt ceiling.
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NTSB says bird strike likely caused deadly Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crash
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A bird strike likely contributed to the deadly crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.
Half Moon Bay shooting a case of workplace violence, sheriff says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Half Moon Bay shooting a case of workplace violence, sheriff says
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Monday's shooting that killed seven people and injured one in Half Moon Bay, Calif., was an instance of workplace violence, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday.
Reports: Classified documents found at ex-VP Mike Pence's Indiana home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: Classified documents found at ex-VP Mike Pence's Indiana home
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Sources told several news outlets on Tuesday that classified documents have been found inside the home of former Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend as a probe over such documents appears to be widening.
Walmart to raise minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Walmart to raise minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Retail giant Walmart will raise the minimum wage for its employees to $14 an hour, according to CEO John Furner in a memo posted to the company's website Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
Resignations rock Ukraine government amid corruption crackdown
More than 1 ton of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico
More than 1 ton of cocaine seized in Puerto Rico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement