Georgia DA says charging 'decisions are imminent' in Trump election interference case

A Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump (pictured) for alleged criminal election interference in 2020 says charging "decisions are imminent."

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump for alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election told a judge Tuesday that charging "decisions are imminent." During a hearing Tuesday over whether the special grand jury report should be made public, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Fulton County Superior Court Judge she recommended the report remain sealed. Advertisement

"For future defendants to be treated fairly, it's not appropriate at this time to have this report released," Willis told McBurney.

"We need to be mindful of protecting future defendants' rights," Willis said as she referenced multiple people and indictments, adding that "decisions are imminent."

The grand jury has recommended that the report be made public. A number of media outlets also have asked the judge to unseal the report.

"We believe the statutory law, the case law and the constitutional law supports the release of the special grand jury report right now," Thomas Clyde, a lawyer for the media outlets, told the judge.

McBurney did not make a decision Tuesday on whether the report should be made public after the grand jury completed its investigation into Trump and his allies earlier this month.

The report was submitted to Willis who could use the information as evidence for a second grand jury to consider indictments. At this point, the district attorney has not made final decisions on whether anyone should be charged, according to Donald Wakeford, an attorney for the DA.

Willis opened the investigation into Trump and his allies in 2021 after audio of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was published by The Washington Post.

During the call, Trump allegedly told Raffensperger to "find" more than 11,000 votes to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in Georgia, which was a crucial swing state in the 2020 election.

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani were all subpoenaed to testify during the grand jury investigation, but Trump was not.

"To date, we have never been a part of this process," Trump's lawyers, who were not at Tuesday's hearing, said in a statement.

Graham was accused of contacting Raffensperger and pressuring him to toss out mail-in ballots to reverse the election results. Graham testified before the Georgia grand jury investigating possible election interference in November.

Willis singled out comments made by Giuliani before a state Senate hearing, as well as evidence "purporting to demonstrate the existence of election fraud in multiple Georgia counties during the administration of the 2020 election." Giuliani testified behind closed doors in August.