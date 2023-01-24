Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 8:51 PM

Two Florida residents indicted after threats at reproductive health clinics

By Sheri Walsh
Two Florida residents have been indicted for threatening reproductive health clinics, including LifeChoice Pregnancy Center in Winter Haven, Fla. Photo courtesy of the Winter Haven Police Department
Two Florida residents have been indicted for threatening reproductive health clinics, including LifeChoice Pregnancy Center in Winter Haven, Fla. Photo courtesy of the Winter Haven Police Department

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Amid rising violence at reproductive health clinics, two Florida residents have been indicted for spray-painting threats on a clinic and targeting two others.

The indictment comes just five days after the FBI renewed its efforts to get information about recent arson and destruction at facilities in eight states.

Advertisement

Tuesday's indictment, returned by a federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida, alleges Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, conspired to vandalize pregnancy resource facilities with spray-painted threats. The threats included messages that stated "If abortions aren't safe then neither are you," "Your time is up!!," and "We are everywhere."

The Justice Department's indictment against Freestone and Smith-Stewart accuses the pair of committing civil rights conspiracy and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances, or FACE, Act. The indictment claims the pair threatened force to intimidate employees and intentionally damaged a facility because it provides reproductive health services.

RELATED Harris announces medication abortions protections on Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary

Freestone and Smith-Stewart are accused of spray-painting a facility in Winter Haven, Fla., and targeting reproductive health facilities in Hialeah and Hollywood, Fla.

If convicted, each face up to 12 years in prison, three years of supervised release and fines up to $350,000.

Advertisement

The indictment comes five days after the FBI offered a reward to help solve ten arsons at reproductive health facilities in eight states, including Oregon, Washington, California, Colorado, Wisconsin, North Carolina, New York and Tennessee.

RELATED First post-Roe March for Life marks shift toward legislative action

The attacks, since March of 2022, ranged from painted messages and broken windows to Molotov cocktails and fire.

A conviction using fire or explosives carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The reward for public information "reflects the FBI's commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations and reproductive health clinics across the country," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement last week.

RELATED Investigation fails to identify source of leaked Supreme Court draft in abortion case

"We will continue to work closely with our national, state and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions."

Latest Headlines

Tesla announces new $3.6B investment in Nevada Gigafactory
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Tesla announces new $3.6B investment in Nevada Gigafactory
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tesla is increasing its investment into its battery manufacturing Gigafactory in Nevada, adding an additional $3.6 billion to grow the facility.
Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Saying the United States is falling behind other nations on education issues, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday asked for bipartisan support to "Raise the Bar" with an investment in schools.
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Kansas man, who was shot and killed while riding inside of a truck over the weekend, is believed to have been killed by a rifle that discharged after a dog stepped on it, according to investigators.
Severe weather risk moves east across southern U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Severe weather risk moves east across southern U.S.
A developing severe weather outbreak is expected to persist as thunderstorms march eastward, taking aim at areas from southeastern Virginia to northern Florida Wednesday.
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin tested its new, advanced F-16 Block 70 fighter jet Tuesday in Greenville, S.C.
Senators question Ticketmaster's market power following Taylor Swift sale chaos
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senators question Ticketmaster's market power following Taylor Swift sale chaos
WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack in November, contributing to website outages and long waits for tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold told a Senate hearing Tuesday.
Georgia DA says charging 'decisions are imminent' in Trump election interference case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia DA says charging 'decisions are imminent' in Trump election interference case
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump for alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election told a judge Tuesday that charging "decisions are imminent."
Donald Trump withdraws second lawsuit against New York state attorney general
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump withdraws second lawsuit against New York state attorney general
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump voluntarily withdrew a lawsuit Tuesday, against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust action
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Department of Justice sues Google in antitrust action
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department, along with the attorneys general of multiple states, filed an antitrust suit Tuesday against Google "for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces another step to avoid debt default
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet L. Yellen, has sent a letter to congressional leaders informing them that she will not invest certain government retirement funds to avoid breaching the debt ceiling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
Lockheed Martin says new F-16 test flight marks 'new era' for fighter jet
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
U.S. House calls for North Korea to return captured USS Pueblo
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
7 dead in mass shooting in California's Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement