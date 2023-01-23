Howard University to join U.S. Air Force in science research partnership

1/2

Howard University will become the first Historically Black College or University, or HBCU, to lead a university affiliated research center for the U.S. Air Force. File photo by Fourandsixty/ Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Howard University will become the first Historically Black College or University, or HBCU, to lead a university affiliated research center for the U.S. Air Force. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made the announcement Monday and pledged $12 million a year for the next five years to fund research, faculty and students at Howard University. Advertisement

Austin said the partnership should provide capabilities for the U.S. Air Force to deliver relative operational autonomy, making "our military faster, smarter and more combat-credible."

"With today's announcement, we're tapping into those skills and that imagination and that energy. America is at its best when we knock down barriers, when we search for ideas wherever they reside and when we draw on the full talents of the American people, all of the American people," Austin said in a speech.

RELATED Three historically Black colleges and universities receive grants after 2022 bomb threats

Howard joins 14 other Defense Department university affiliated research centers, and will provide the Air Force with additional space and resources for applied and technology demonstration research.

"We need a team of decision-makers, researchers, scientists, engineers and leaders who are committed to security and liberty and are excited to work on some of the world's most important problems," Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said.

Advertisement

The new center will give Howard students additional educational opportunities, as well as scientific and engineering skills, that the Defense Department predicts will increase graduation rates.

"We are excited to learn from the great minds of Howard University and see what they'll bring to the Department of the Air Force," said Dr. Victorian Coleman, chief scientist of the Air Force.

"Their motto is 'Excellence in Truth and Service' and I known we will see that excellence in their scientific research and development work," Coleman said.

Besides supporting the tactical autonomy of critical Air Force and Defense Department missions, Howard also will lead a group of HBCU's that include Jackson State University, Tuskegee University, Hampton University, Bowie State University, Norfolk State University, Delaware State University, Florida Memorial University and Tougaloo College.

RELATED Air Force test launch of hypersonic missile prototype a success

"So to Howard and the other schools in the consortium, thank you for lifting up the next generation," Austin said. "Thank you for all that you do for our outstanding men and women in uniform. And thank you for making our democracy more secure."