Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 23, 2023 / 1:12 PM

Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack

By Logan Schiciano, Medill News Service
Richard Bennett speaks with reporters Monday outside the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., after he was found guilty on all eight counts related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Photo by Logan Schiciano/ Medill News Service
Richard Bennett speaks with reporters Monday outside the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., after he was found guilty on all eight counts related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Photo by Logan Schiciano/ Medill News Service

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The man photographed with his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6 was found guilty Monday on all eight counts for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A Washington, D.C. jury reached that verdict in the trial of Richard "Bigo" Barnett, who brought a stun gun with him to the Capitol on Jan. 6, stole an envelope from a Pelosi-aide's desk and left a letter for the former speaker that said, "Hey Nancy, Bigo was here, you biotch."

Advertisement

Barnett, who testified in his defense last week, said he was pushed into the Capitol and unknowingly entered Pelosi's office searching for a bathroom.

He claimed he took the envelope because it had his blood on it, and that he only intended to use the stun gun for defensive purposes.

Advertisement

Immediately after the verdict was read court, Barnett said he was "absolutely not" given a fair trial.

"I think the venue should've been changed. This is not a jury of my peers. I don't agree with the decision, but I do appreciate the process. We're surely gonna appeal," Barnett said.

The Arkansas man was convicted of civil disorder for impeding Metropolitan Police Department officer Terrence Craig in the Capitol Rotunda. The officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows Barnett yelling profanity and demanding Craig retrieve his flag, which Barnett said he left in Pelosi's office.

RELATED Pelosi desk-sitter is 'everyone's crazy redneck uncle,' lawyer says

"I'm gonna make it real bad if you don't get my flag," Barnett said to Craig on Jan. 6 "I'm gonna call 'em in."

The civil disorder charge was added about a month ago. Before the trial, the defense called the charge an "11th-hour surprise" and asked for it to be dismissed.

"It put us on our back," Joseph McBride, Barnett's lead attorney, said Monday. "After two years, no fact changed in this trial and they put this charge in there that entirely changed our defensive strategy in this case.

RELATED Richard Barnett expected to testify as U.S. close to resting case in Jan. 6 trial

"We believe we have very strong chances on appeal given the nature of everything I just said about that charge and the indictment."

Advertisement

Barnett also was convicted on three additional felony charges and four misdemeanors. The charges included disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon; theft of government property; and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Assistant U.S Attorney Michael Gordon explained in his closing argument why Barnett's actions were more consequential than the photograph that made him famous.

"He's not here because he put his feet on the desk. We're not here because he stole an envelope. Although that's part of the charged crime. We're here because on Jan. 6, the defendant committed eight different federal crimes," Gordon said.

"The defendant says he has regrets. But he's not regretful about entering the Capitol. He's not regretful that he personally participated in an effort to stop the peaceful transfer of power, and that his actions for a time did so. In the end, the good guys won. But he did exactly what he set out to do," he said.

The jury reached verdict after just over two hours of deliberation.

Barnett said he plans to return to Arkansas to spend time with his family and dogs before his sentencing May 3.

Read More

Jury to deliberate in Richard Barnett trial after prosecutor accuses him of lying

Latest Headlines

U.S. poised to switch COVID-19 prevention strategy to annual vaccine
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
U.S. poised to switch COVID-19 prevention strategy to annual vaccine
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Monday it was weighing a shift in its COVID-19 strategy to an annual vaccine program similar to that employed against flu.
Baker Hughes reports 8% profits boost; expects 'some challenges' this year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Baker Hughes reports 8% profits boost; expects 'some challenges' this year
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Spending on new exploration and production may be blunted by the pursuit of stronger shareholder returns.
Spotify becomes latest tech titan to announce layoffs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Spotify becomes latest tech titan to announce layoffs
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Spotify announced plans Monday to slash its headcount by 6% as part of a drive to boost efficiency at the world's largest music streaming service.
Rep. Ruben Gallego says he will challenge Sinema for Arizona Senate seat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Ruben Gallego says he will challenge Sinema for Arizona Senate seat
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., announced he will run in 2024 for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's seat, becoming the first serious Democratic challenger for the now independent senator.
Oil prices, consumer demand push U.S. gas prices higher
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oil prices, consumer demand push U.S. gas prices higher
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Retail prices could continue to climb over the coming weeks and months, but prices aren't expected to reach the record levels from last year.
Suspect found dead after shooting that killed 10, injured 10 in California Lunar New Year event
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect found dead after shooting that killed 10, injured 10 in California Lunar New Year event
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A deceased 72-year-old Asian man was identified as the sole shooter at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., that killed 10 and injured 10 others late Saturday, Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday night.
Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator in line for Chief of Staff role
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator in line for Chief of Staff role
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The White House cabinet is expected to experience a shake up soon with Chief of Staff Ron Klain stepping down and former White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients stepping up.
Harris announces medication abortions protections on Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Harris announces medication abortions protections on Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued a new memorandum to protect a woman's access to reproductive healthcare on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists say a storm at the end of the weekend will not be the last wintry hit for parts of the Northeast in the short-term as yet another storm is on tap for the middle of the week.
6 arrested in Atlanta amid protests over police training center plans, activist's fatal shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
6 arrested in Atlanta amid protests over police training center plans, activist's fatal shooting
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Six people were arrested amid protests in response to a proposed training facility and fatal shooting of an activist in Atlanta. No one was injured, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harris announces medication abortions protections on Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary
Harris announces medication abortions protections on Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary
Poland PM says he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without German approval
Poland PM says he will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without German approval
Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast
Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast
Mainland China reports 12,660 COVID-19 deaths in week as Lunar New Year begins
Mainland China reports 12,660 COVID-19 deaths in week as Lunar New Year begins
Russia, Estonia boot ambassadors in diplomatic squabble over Ukraine
Russia, Estonia boot ambassadors in diplomatic squabble over Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement