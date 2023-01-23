Trending
Jan. 23, 2023

Former FBI agent, interpreter arrested for helping Russian oligarch

By Clyde Hughes
A former FBI agent and interpreter were arrested over the weekend for illegally working to help Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, pictured here, avoid U.S. sanctions. File Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE
A former FBI agent and interpreter were arrested over the weekend for illegally working to help Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, pictured here, avoid U.S. sanctions. File Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A former high-ranking FBI official and a Russian interpreter were charged with working to help a Russian oligarch avoid U.S. sanctions, the Justice Department said Monday.

Charles McGonigal was arrested on Saturday with Russian interpreter Sergey Shestakov, in connection with a five-count indictment unsealed Monday. The two were tied with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. government.

They are charged with violating and conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and with conspiring to commit money laundering and money laundering.

Prosecutors also charged Shestakov with making material misstatements to the FBI. Both were expected to appear in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave in Manhattan on Monday.

"As alleged, Charles McGonigal, a former high-level FBI official, and Sergey Shestakov, a court interpreter, violated U.S. sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

"They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better. This office will continue to prosecute those who violate U.S. sanctions enacted in response to Russian belligerence in Ukraine in order to line their own pockets."

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said Deripaska performs global influence efforts on behalf of the Kremlin and is associated with acts of bribery, extortion and violence. He said McGonigal and Shestakov violated U.S. sanctions by acting on behalf of Deripaska to fraudulently used a U.S. entity to obscure their activities.

"After sanctions are imposed, they must be enforced equally against all U.S. citizens in order to be successful," Driscoll said. "There are no exceptions for anyone, including a former FBI official like Mr. McGonigal. Supporting a designated threat to the United States and our allies is a crime the FBI will continue to pursue aggressively."

Snowstorm snarls highways, leaves thousands powerless in Northeast
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Snowstorm snarls highways, leaves thousands powerless in Northeast
As the last full week of January got underway, a winter storm brought heavy snow to the interior Northeast late Sunday and into Monday.
U.S., Israel begin joint military exercise in show of unity in Middle East
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
U.S., Israel begin joint military exercise in show of unity in Middle East
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and Israeli Defense Force began their first joint exercise under IDF's new leadership Monday.
Two Monterey Park mass shooting victims identified
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two Monterey Park mass shooting victims identified
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities Monday identified two of the victims from Saturday's late-night mass shooting in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif.
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pelosi desk-sitter Richard Barnett found guilty on eight counts in Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The man photographed with his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan. 6 was found guilty on all eight counts for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. poised to switch COVID-19 prevention strategy to annual vaccine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. poised to switch COVID-19 prevention strategy to annual vaccine
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Monday it was weighing a shift in its COVID-19 strategy to an annual vaccine program similar to that employed against flu.
Baker Hughes reports 8% profits boost; expects 'some challenges' this year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Baker Hughes reports 8% profits boost; expects 'some challenges' this year
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Spending on new exploration and production may be blunted by the pursuit of stronger shareholder returns.
Spotify becomes latest tech titan to announce layoffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spotify becomes latest tech titan to announce layoffs
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Spotify announced plans Monday to slash its headcount by 6% as part of a drive to boost efficiency at the world's largest music streaming service.
Rep. Ruben Gallego says he will challenge Sinema for Arizona Senate seat
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rep. Ruben Gallego says he will challenge Sinema for Arizona Senate seat
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., announced he will run in 2024 for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's seat, becoming the first serious Democratic challenger for the now independent senator.
Oil prices, consumer demand push U.S. gas prices higher
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oil prices, consumer demand push U.S. gas prices higher
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Retail prices could continue to climb over the coming weeks and months, but prices aren't expected to reach the record levels from last year.
Suspect found dead after shooting that killed 10, injured 10 in California Lunar New Year event
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect found dead after shooting that killed 10, injured 10 in California Lunar New Year event
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A deceased 72-year-old Asian man was identified as the sole shooter at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., that killed 10 and injured 10 others late Saturday, Sheriff Robert Luna said Sunday night.
