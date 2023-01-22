Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 22, 2023 / 8:39 AM

10 people dead, at least 10 others hurt in shooting at dance club in Southern California

By Allen Cone
Police officers stand watch after a shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., late Saturday. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE
Police officers stand watch after a shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., late Saturday. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Ten people died and at least 10 others were hurt in a shooting at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday in Southern California, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A man suspect, without a description or motive, remains at large after the mass shooting that occurred at 10:22 p.m., sheriff's Capt. Andrew Meyer told reporters Sunday morning.

"When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming. The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims," Meyer said.

He said it was too soon to determine whether the shooting, which took place in a community that is 65% Asia, was a hate crime.

"We will look at every angle," Meyer said. There was no description of the weapon used other than it was a firearm, Meyer said.

The Chinese Lunar New Year began Saturday.

The city's event that was scheduled to be extended into Sunday is now canceled, according to Monterey Park Police Chief Scott Weise.

Earlier, an incident ocrrured in the eighboring suburb Alhambra, north of Monterey Park. "We have investigators on scene trying to determine if there's a connection between these two incidents," Meyer said.

Ten people died at the scene and 10 others were transported to local hospitals in conditions from stable to critical.

Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant across from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angeles Times three people rushed into his restaurant and told him to lock the door.

Wong Wei, who lives nearby, said his friend went to the dance club that night with a few of her friends. The friend was in the bathroom during the shooting. The gunman was carrying a long gun, the friends said.

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, the first Asian American to hold citywide office in L.A., wrote on Twitter: "Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred."

On Christmas Eve in 2008, a man dressed as Santa Claus entered a home in Covina, with five handguns. Nine people died in that shooting rampage, including the gunman's former wife and her parents. The gunman took his life hours later.

In 2015, a terrorist attack killed 14 in San Bernardino.

Agencies involved are the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau, the Monterey Park Police and others.

Six arrested amid protests over planned police training center, activist's fatal shooting
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Six arrested amid protests over planned police training center, activist's fatal shooting
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Six people were arrested amid protests in response to a proposed training facility and fatal shooting of an activist in Atlanta. No one was injured, police said.
Justice Department finds 6 more documents at Biden's Del. office
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Justice Department finds 6 more documents at Biden's Del. office
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Justice Department authorities found six more documents marked as classified at the Wilmington, Del., home office of President Joe Biden, his attorney announced Saturday.
Abbott Labs confirms it is under scrutiny by U.S. in baby formula probe
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Abbott Labs confirms it is under scrutiny by U.S. in baby formula probe
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Abbott Laboratories has confirmed it is under investigation by the Department of Justice in the wake of last year's closure of the company's infant formula manufacturing plant in Michigan.
Search suspended for Calif. student who disappeared during 'polar plunge'
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Search suspended for Calif. student who disappeared during 'polar plunge'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities say they have suspended search and rescue operations for a San Francisco State University student athlete who went missing off the Pacific Coast this week during a "polar plunge."
Buzz Aldrin marries partner Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Buzz Aldrin marries partner Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Buzz Aldrin has married his long-time partner, Anca Faur, on his 93rd birthday, the retired astronaut and Korean War veteran has announced.
Prosecutors: Elizabeth Holmes bought one-way ticket to Mexico
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Prosecutors: Elizabeth Holmes bought one-way ticket to Mexico
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes bought a one-way plane ticket to Mexico last year and remains a flight risk, prosecutors say in newly filed court documents.
White House: Raising U.S. debt ceiling 'not negotiable'
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
White House: Raising U.S. debt ceiling 'not negotiable'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden "looks forward" to meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of issues but will not negotiate on raising the U.S. debt ceiling, the White House says.
5 Memphis police officers fired in probe of traffic stop death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
5 Memphis police officers fired in probe of traffic stop death
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Five Memphis police officers who were involved with the hospitalization and subsequent death of a man pulled over in a traffic stop this month have been fired, the department has announced.
White House calls Florida education ban on African American course 'concerning'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House calls Florida education ban on African American course 'concerning'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to attract mounting criticism from Democratic lawmakers after the state recently banned an Advanced Placement African American Studies course from Florida schools.
First North Korean extradited to U.S. sentenced in money laundering case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
First North Korean extradited to U.S. sentenced in money laundering case
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean citizen Mun Chol Myong has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for a money laundering scheme intended to circumvent sanctions on North Korea, the Justice Department announced Friday.
