Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 21, 2023 / 9:26 AM

5 Memphis police officers fired in probe of traffic stop death

By Don Jacobson

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Five Memphis police officers who were involved with the hospitalization and subsequent death of a man pulled over in a traffic stop this month have been fired, the department has announced.

The officers, identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith, were all fired late Friday, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis announced in an issued statement.

Advertisement

"Earlier today, each officer charged was terminated from the Memphis Police Department," Davis said. "The egregious nature of this incident is not a reflection of the good work that our officers perform with integrity, every day."

The chief said the five officers were each found in violation of "multiple department policies," including excessive use of force, failure to intervene and duty to render aid in connection with the Jan. 7 incident involving Tyre Nichols, 29, of Memphis, who died three days after the traffic stop.

The firings came following a two-week internal investigation into the incident.

Nichols' family members and other supporters from Memphis' Black community gathered on Martin Luther King Day to demand that the officers involved in his death be fired and charged with murder.

Advertisement

"I want justice for my baby brother," Nichols' sister, Keyana Dixon, tearfully told supporters during a demonstration at the National Civil Rights Museum in the city. "He did not deserve this."

Family members said Nichols endured a horrific beating in which he sustained kidney failure and brain swelling and was placed on a dialysis machine prior to his death, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported.

State authorities said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident and on Wednesday U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Kevin Ritz said his office, the FBI Memphis Field Office and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice have also opened a civil rights investigation into Nichols' death.

The city of Memphis and Memphis Police Department "will fully cooperate with these agencies and provide them with what is needed to conduct their investigation," local officials said.

Latest Headlines

White House: Raising U.S. debt ceiling 'not negotiable'
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
White House: Raising U.S. debt ceiling 'not negotiable'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden "looks forward" to meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of issues but will not negotiate on raising the U.S. debt ceiling, the White House says.
White House calls Florida education ban on African American course 'concerning'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
White House calls Florida education ban on African American course 'concerning'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to attract mounting criticism from Democratic lawmakers after the state recently banned an Advanced Placement African American Studies course from Florida schools.
First North Korean extradited to U.S. sentenced in money laundering case
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
First North Korean extradited to U.S. sentenced in money laundering case
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean citizen Mun Chol Myong has been sentenced to 45 months in prison for a money laundering scheme intended to circumvent sanctions on North Korea, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Jury to deliberate in Richard Barnett trial after prosecutor accuses him of lying
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jury to deliberate in Richard Barnett trial after prosecutor accuses him of lying
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Closing arguments concluded on Friday in the trial of Jan. 6 defendant Richard Barnett.
U.S. to designate Wagner mercenary group as 'transnational criminal organization'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. to designate Wagner mercenary group as 'transnational criminal organization'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The United States will impose new sanctions against the Wagner mercenary group and designate it as a "transnational criminal organization," the White House said Friday.
United States extradites Mexican man linked to 2014 kidnapping, killing of 43 students
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
United States extradites Mexican man linked to 2014 kidnapping, killing of 43 students
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. officials have extradited to Mexico Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, a Mexican citizen wanted in connection with the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in the city of Iguala.
First post-Roe March for Life marks shift toward legislative action
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
First post-Roe March for Life marks shift toward legislative action
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Signaling a monumental change in anti-abortion activism, demonstrators in the 50th annual March for Life followed a new route Friday to mark a new strategy.
U.S. stocks close higher after volatile week of trading
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. stocks close higher after volatile week of trading
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks bounced back Friday, with gains in the tech sector bringing a strong end to a volatile week.
'Evil genius': Dad who trafficked Sarah Lawrence students gets 60 years
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
'Evil genius': Dad who trafficked Sarah Lawrence students gets 60 years
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A man convicted of abusing several students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York over a decade was sentenced Friday to 60 years in federal prison.
FTC wants Martin Shkreli held in contempt over pharmaceutical ban
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
FTC wants Martin Shkreli held in contempt over pharmaceutical ban
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants a federal judge to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for failing to provide the FTC information needed to determine whether his new company violates a ban on pharmaceutical work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart
Ukraine allies in Germany fail to reach deal to provide more tanks
Ukraine allies in Germany fail to reach deal to provide more tanks
'Evil genius': Dad who trafficked Sarah Lawrence students gets 60 years
'Evil genius': Dad who trafficked Sarah Lawrence students gets 60 years
U.S. to designate Wagner mercenary group as 'transnational criminal organization'
U.S. to designate Wagner mercenary group as 'transnational criminal organization'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement