Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2023 / 5:28 PM

U.S. stocks close higher after volatile week of trading

By Jonna Lorenz
1/3
All three major U.S. indexes posted gains Friday, ending a volatile week of trading. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
All three major U.S. indexes posted gains Friday, ending a volatile week of trading. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks bounced back Friday, with gains in the tech sector bringing a strong end to a volatile week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 330.93 points, or 1%, to close at 33,375.49. The S&P 500 rose 73.76 points, or 1.89%, to 3,972.61, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 288.17 points, or 2.66% to 11,140.44.

Advertisement

Friday's gains pushed the Nasdaq up 0.6% for the week, marking its third straight week of gains. The Dow and S&P 500 closed the week with losses of 2.7% and 0.7%. respectively, after two weeks of gains.

Netflix rose 8.46% Friday, a day after the company announced better-than-expected subscriber growth. Shares of Google parent Alphabet climbed 4.97% after the company announced plans to lay off 12,000 employees.

RELATED Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month

Google is the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs. Earlier this week, software giant Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000 workers by the end of the third quarter, and e-commerce leader Amazon began the latest round in its plans to cut 18,000 jobs. In November, Facebook's parent company Meta said it would lay off 11,000 employees.

"Massive layoff announcements will stop wage pressures from rising, which should get inflation back toward target by the end of the year," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said, according to Barrons.

Advertisement

Federal Reserve officials continued their hawkish tone Friday, with several hinting at ongoing interest rate hikes this year.

RELATED No sign of relief at the pump for U.S. motorists

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech in New York on Friday that he supports continued tightening of monetary policy and favors a 25-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate at the next Federal Open Markets Committee Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, took a similar stance during a speech in New Jersey on Friday.

"I expect that we will raise rates a few more times this year, though, to my mind, the days of us raising them 75 basis points at a time have surely passed," Harker said at the New Jersey Bankers Annual Leadership Forum. "In my view, hikes of 25 basis points will be appropriate going forward."

RELATED Ex-treasury chief Larry Summers warns of complacency on inflation

Harker pointed to encouraging signs that the economy is cooling, including in the housing market.

The National Association of Realtors reported Friday that sales of existing homes fell for the 11th straight month in December.

The 10-year Treasury rate fell to 3.483%, down from a peak of 4.231% in October.

Latest Headlines

First post-Roe March for Life marks shift toward legislative action
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First post-Roe March for Life marks shift toward legislative action
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Signaling a monumental change in anti-abortion activism, demonstrators in the 50th annual March for Life followed a new route Friday to mark a new strategy.
U.S. to designate Wagner mercenary group as 'transnational criminal organization'
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
U.S. to designate Wagner mercenary group as 'transnational criminal organization'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The United States will impose new sanctions against the Wagner mercenary group and designate it as a "transnational criminal organization," the White House said Friday.
'Evil genius': Dad who trafficked Sarah Lawrence students gets 60 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Evil genius': Dad who trafficked Sarah Lawrence students gets 60 years
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A man convicted of abusing several students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York over a decade was sentenced Friday to 60 years in federal prison.
FTC wants Martin Shkreli held in contempt over pharmaceutical ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FTC wants Martin Shkreli held in contempt over pharmaceutical ban
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants a federal judge to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for failing to provide the FTC information needed to determine whether his new company violates a ban on pharmaceutical work.
Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes decreased for an 11th consecutive month in December 2022. The percentage of first-time buyers purchasing homes is at the lowest yearly average the National Association of Realtors has recorded.
GM to invest $918M in 4 of its U.S. plants for V-8, EV production
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM to invest $918M in 4 of its U.S. plants for V-8, EV production
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- General Motors announced Friday it will invest $918 million in four of its plants to build its sixth-generation small block V-8 engine and to support electric vehicle production.
USNS Earl Warren to be christened by Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
USNS Earl Warren to be christened by Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The USNS Earl Warren will be christened in San Diego on Saturday morning, Navy officials said in a statement.
Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump Friday, withdrew a lawsuit from Federal Court in Florida against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- In a continued breakdown of the cryptocurrency industry, virtual lender Genesis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Thursday, listing liabilities of up to $11 billion.
Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The head of upstream energy services company Schlumberger said there's a "very compelling" case for a strong 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
T-Mobile says hackers stole data from 37M customers
T-Mobile says hackers stole data from 37M customers
Ukraine allies in Germany fail to reach deal to provide more tanks
Ukraine allies in Germany fail to reach deal to provide more tanks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement