U.S. stocks close higher after volatile week of trading

All three major U.S. indexes posted gains Friday, ending a volatile week of trading. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks bounced back Friday, with gains in the tech sector bringing a strong end to a volatile week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 330.93 points, or 1%, to close at 33,375.49. The S&P 500 rose 73.76 points, or 1.89%, to 3,972.61, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 288.17 points, or 2.66% to 11,140.44. Advertisement

Friday's gains pushed the Nasdaq up 0.6% for the week, marking its third straight week of gains. The Dow and S&P 500 closed the week with losses of 2.7% and 0.7%. respectively, after two weeks of gains.

Netflix rose 8.46% Friday, a day after the company announced better-than-expected subscriber growth. Shares of Google parent Alphabet climbed 4.97% after the company announced plans to lay off 12,000 employees.

Google is the latest tech company to announce mass layoffs. Earlier this week, software giant Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000 workers by the end of the third quarter, and e-commerce leader Amazon began the latest round in its plans to cut 18,000 jobs. In November, Facebook's parent company Meta said it would lay off 11,000 employees.

"Massive layoff announcements will stop wage pressures from rising, which should get inflation back toward target by the end of the year," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said, according to Barrons.

Federal Reserve officials continued their hawkish tone Friday, with several hinting at ongoing interest rate hikes this year.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech in New York on Friday that he supports continued tightening of monetary policy and favors a 25-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate at the next Federal Open Markets Committee Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, took a similar stance during a speech in New Jersey on Friday.

"I expect that we will raise rates a few more times this year, though, to my mind, the days of us raising them 75 basis points at a time have surely passed," Harker said at the New Jersey Bankers Annual Leadership Forum. "In my view, hikes of 25 basis points will be appropriate going forward."

Harker pointed to encouraging signs that the economy is cooling, including in the housing market.

The National Association of Realtors reported Friday that sales of existing homes fell for the 11th straight month in December.

The 10-year Treasury rate fell to 3.483%, down from a peak of 4.231% in October.