Jan. 20, 2023 / 1:40 PM

New York man gets 60 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering

By Simon Druker

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A man convicted of abusing several students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York over a decade, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison Friday.

A federal judge in Manhattan handed down the sentence to Lawrence Ray, for the psychological abuse and physical torment he subjected his victims to.

The 63-year-old Ray was convicted in April of 15 counts, including sex trafficking, forced labor, tax evasion and racketeering, and faced a minimum of 15 years incarceration. At the time, jurors returned a guilty verdict in four hours.

His lawyer had argued for the minimum sentence, but Judge Lewis Liman on Friday called the crimes "particularly heinous," and referred to Ray as an "evil genius."

RELATED Court orders Andrew Tate held until Feb. 27 on rape, human trafficking allegations

Federal prosecutors argued for Ray to be sent to prison for the remainder of his life.

"It was sadism. Pure and simple," the judge said Friday, handing down the sentence.

"There's no reason to believe Mr. Ray would age out of criminal behavior."

RELATED FBI offers reward for leads in attacks on reproductive health facilities

Ray's victims attended the small liberal arts college in Westchester County, N.Y.

He first met them through his daughter, who also went to the school.

Ray moved into his daughter's on-campus dormitory where he would befriend his victims, before going on to extort sex and money from them, while posing as a father figure to unknowing fellow students.

Ray went as far as forcing several victims into prostitution and blackmailed them by recording intimate details of their lives to use against them.

"[He] stripped me naked, bound me to a chair and suffocated me with a plastic bag over and over again until I begged for my life," victim Claudia Drury told the court in a victim impact statement.

During the proceedings, Drury detailed how Ray had forced her into prostituting herself for years. She said she earned around $2.5 million, which she turned over to Ray.

"My friend's dad moved into my dorm and what followed were years of abuse -- psychological, physical, sexual," another victim, Dan Levin told the court.

"I can never live a life where this didn't happen."

