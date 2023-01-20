Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 20, 2023 / 3:11 PM / Updated at 3:44 PM

First post-Roe March for Life marks shift toward legislative action

By Molly Burke, Medill News Service
1/5
A little girl waves an anti-abortion flag during the 50th March for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington on Friday, Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A little girl waves an anti-abortion flag during the 50th March for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington on Friday, Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Signaling a monumental change in anti-abortion activism, demonstrators in the 50th annual March for Life followed a new route Friday to mark a new strategy.

The march started in 1974, on the first anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision, to promote abortion opposition measures and overturn the landmark ruling, which guaranteed the right to abortion.

Advertisement

For 49 years, the march culminated at the U.S. Supreme Court. But this year, the abortion opponents marched to the U.S. Capitol instead to mark the movement's shift to legislative issues after the Dobbs decision, which removed federal protection of abortions and allowed states more authority to ban the procedure.

Thousands of abortion opponents, including many high school and college student groups from across the United States in matching "Pro Life" and "March for Life" hats and shirts, descended on the National Mall for a rally before marching to the Capitol.

Advertisement

Videos showing highlights and footage from previous state-level marches and speeches played onstage as attendees waved "pray to end abortion" and "men regret lost fatherhood" signs.

Participants were celebrating their win in overturning Roe and discussing their next steps.

Danielle Pitzer, the director of sanctity of human life at Focus on the Family, a Christian ministry, said she attended the event largely to celebrate what she saw as an unexpected victory with Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization last June.

RELATED Religious leaders sue to overturn Missouri's abortion ban

Pitzer said turning the issue back to the states means that the anti-abortion movement will continue to have to fight for favorable legislation across the country.

"We want people to be engaged and have their voices heard," Pitzer said. "There's still a lot more work to be done."

Representatives from Focus on the Family, which is based in Colorado Springs, Colo., travel to the March for Life annually.

RELATED FBI offers reward for leads in attacks on reproductive health facilities

Pitzer said she hopes post-Roe steps include promoting a holistic view of women, which includes supporting them through their pregnancy with jobs, education, housing and other aid.

"We want it so that abortion is unthinkable because it doesn't solve the many issues that they're facing," Pitzer said.

Others involved with the march, like Frank Pavone, a former priest and the national director of Priests for Life, focused on stronger laws against abortion. Pavone argued that embryos and fetuses should be granted rights.

Advertisement

"Our goal is to grant full protection to these children," Pavone said. "That still needs to be done."

Pavone, who was defrocked from the Catholic Church on Nov. 9 for "blasphemous communications on social media" and "persistent disobedience" of his bishop, led an abortion protest outside Planned Parenthood in Washington on Thursday.

He also advocated for federal laws to take action in restricting and banning abortion, claiming that the Dobbs decision left that door open.

Mae Kuykendall, a law professor at Michigan State University, said that while a national ban would be extremely unlikely to pass given Democratic control of the Senate and presidency, it most likely would be upheld if it were to be enacted.

The Dobbs decision defers to state abortion laws any federal action that could possibly be based on a clause in the Constitution that allows national regulation of commerce between states.

"There could be arguments that a national ban is not something that the Commerce Clause gives them authority to do, but there's no way that the current extreme Supreme Court would say you can't do that," Kuykendall said. "They would say 'hot damn.'"

The presence of Pavone and his followers outside the Planned Parenthood office was met with protests. Jamie Manson, president of Catholics for Choice, which supports abortion rights, said Pavone's group was "intimidating" and "menacing to the patients here."

Advertisement

Manson and others gathered on the roof of the building and unfurled banners down the walls, declaring "most people of faith support legal abortion" and "Catholics support abortion providers, abortion seekers, abortion access."

Manson said the banners highlighted recent findings by the Pew Research Center, which found that 76% of American Catholics believe abortion should be legal in some instances and illegal in others.

"We're trying to break up this disinformation and false narrative that the anti-choice movement is putting out that you have to be anti-choice if you're a person of faith, and it's just simply false," Manson said.

The organization also attached posters on lampposts and structures highlighting their stance and Pew findings along the route of the March for Life.

Kuykendall said this is a new stage of the anti-abortion movement.

"For years, they worked to get around the courts, and they succeeded by stacking the Supreme Court with ideological extremists," she said. "Next, they want to work around public opinion."

Read More

Investigation fails to identify source of leaked Supreme Court draft in abortion case

Latest Headlines

'Evil genius': Dad who trafficked Sarah Lawrence students gets 60 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Evil genius': Dad who trafficked Sarah Lawrence students gets 60 years
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A man convicted of abusing several students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York over a decade was sentenced Friday to 60 years in federal prison.
FTC wants Martin Shkreli held in contempt over pharmaceutical ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FTC wants Martin Shkreli held in contempt over pharmaceutical ban
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants a federal judge to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for failing to provide the FTC information needed to determine whether his new company violates a ban on pharmaceutical work.
Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sales of existing homes fall for 11th consecutive month
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes decreased for an 11th consecutive month in December 2022. The percentage of first-time buyers purchasing homes is at the lowest yearly average the National Association of Realtors has recorded.
GM to invest $918M in 4 of its U.S. plants for V-8, EV production
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
GM to invest $918M in 4 of its U.S. plants for V-8, EV production
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- General Motors announced Friday it will invest $918 million in four of its plants to build its sixth-generation small block V-8 engine and to support electric vehicle production.
USNS Earl Warren to be christened by Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
USNS Earl Warren to be christened by Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The USNS Earl Warren will be christened in San Diego on Saturday morning, Navy officials said in a statement.
Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump withdraws lawsuit against New York attorney general
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Former president Donald Trump Friday, withdrew a lawsuit from Federal Court in Florida against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- In a continued breakdown of the cryptocurrency industry, virtual lender Genesis filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Thursday, listing liabilities of up to $11 billion.
Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Upstream energy player Schlumberger expecting a strong year
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The head of upstream energy services company Schlumberger said there's a "very compelling" case for a strong 2023.
MARC trains stalled Friday morning because of communication outage
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
MARC trains stalled Friday morning because of communication outage
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A communication interruption forced the Maryland Transit Administration on Friday morning to cancel until mid-morning on all MARC trains that runs on the busy routes between Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police: Suspect killed, 1 injured in shooting at Indiana Walmart
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A former employee was killed after he shot and wounded a person in an Indiana Walmart Thursday, according to Evansville Police.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
In scathing rebuke, judge fines Trump, legal team $1M over Clinton lawsuit
Israeli company to develop new attack drone for U.S. military
Israeli company to develop new attack drone for U.S. military
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
North Korea facing worst food shortage since '90s famine, report says
T-Mobile says hackers stole data from 37M customers
T-Mobile says hackers stole data from 37M customers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement