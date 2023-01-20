MARC trains stalled Friday morning because of communication outage

A MARC passenger train passes by the scene of a Metro train accident just outside the Fort Totten Metro station in Washington on June 22, 2009. MARC trains were stalled because of a communications snafu on Friday morning. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A communication interruption forced the Maryland Transit Administration on Friday morning to cancel until mid-morning on all MARC trains that runs on the busy routes between Maryland and Washington, D.C. The MTA announced at 9:43 a.m. that the systemwide communication outage that paralyzed the trains on the bustling routes has been restored and service was restored. Advertisement

"MARC Train will be operating on a reduced schedule due to the previous outage," the MTA said on Twitter.

MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said that Brunswick, Camden and Penn MARC lines had been hampered by a positive train control communication issue.

Positive Train Control, or PTC, is a technology system designed to prevent train-to-train collisions, over-speed derailments, incursions into established work zones, and movements of trains through switches left in the wrong position.

The outage came as anti-abortion activists came to Washington for the annual March for Life rally. A slew of roads where already closed throughout the nation's capital in anticipation of the rally.

"The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage," the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police statement said.

"Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated."