First-time unemployment filings fall under 200,000

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. residents filing first-time jobless claims last week tumbled under 200,000 for the first time since September, while the four-week moving average also dropped by 6,500, according to the latest report by the Labor Department released Thursday.
The department said a seasonally adjusted 190,000 filed for unemployment insurance for the first time in the week ending Jan. 14. The last time it was that low was Sept. 24. First-time jobless filings had been above the 200,000 weekly mark ever since.