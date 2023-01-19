Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 19, 2023 / 5:35 PM

Stocks close down, putting all three major indexes on track for weekly losses

By Jonna Lorenz
Stocks closed down Thursday, putting all three major indexes on track for weekly losses. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Stocks closed down Thursday, putting all three major indexes on track for weekly losses. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday amid ongoing fear that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252.4 points, or 0.76%, to close at 33,044.56. The S&P 500 dropped 30.01 points, or 0.76%, to 3,898.85, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 104.74 points, or 0.96% to 10,852.27.

Advertisement

"Despite all the big-tech post-pandemic layoffs, the jobs market remains hot," Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda said, according to CNBC. "The labor market needs to break to allow the Fed to comfortably keep rates on hold."

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech in Chicago Thursday that the Fed is "determined to stay the course."

RELATED Percentage of union workers in U.S. fell in 2022, report says

"Even with the recent moderation, inflation remains high, and policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to make sure inflation returns to 2% on a sustained basis," she said.

Advertisement

The Federal Open Market Committee will consider rate hikes at its next meeting Jan. 31-Feb. 1. The Fed raised the federal fund rates seven times in 2022, from near zero in March to its current range of 4.24% to 4.5%.

The federal funds rate guides how much banks charge one another for overnight lending, which trickles down, affecting the economy in all sorts of ways, including how much banks charge consumers for things like mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

RELATED First-time unemployment filings fall under 200,000

Investors have kept a keen eye on economic reports for hints at when the Fed may begin to ease its stance on monetary policy. Economic data indicating inflation is slowing helped lift the stocks as the new year began, but the rally fizzled this week.

Thursday's declines put all three major indexes on pace for their first weekly losses of the year.

"The factors driving the sharp YTD rally (short covering, risk bid and lower yields) appear to be hitting their near-term bounds," Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities said, according to CNBC. "This will likely will cause the market to trade sideways-to-down over the short term."

RELATED Holiday spending up 5.3% from 2021 but misses forecast, report states

Proctor and Gamble was among the companies seeing share prices fall Thursday, closing down 2.71%. The company announced disappointing quarterly financials Thursday, with revenue falling 1% to $20.8 billion and earnings per share dropping 4% to $1.59 for the quarter.

Advertisement

Netflix stock fell 3.23% Thursday. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report, released Thursday, showed mixed results, with earnings per share of 12 cents missing analysts' expectations but better-than expected subscriber growth boosting shares in after-market trading. The company added 7.7 million subscribers, bringing its global paid subscribers to 231 million.

Netflix also announced Thursday that its founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as co-CEO and will serve as executive chairman as part of succession planning that began with the promotion of Ted Sarandos to co-CEO in July 2020. Sarandos and Greg Peters will serve as co-CEOs.

RELATED Wholesale inflation was down 0.5% in December to 6.22% for 2022

"Ted & Greg are now co-CEOs," Hastings wrote on Twitter. "After 15 years together we have a great shorthand & I'm so confident in their leadership. Twice the heart, double the ability to please members & accelerate growth. Proud to serve as Executive Chairman for many years to come."

Latest Headlines

Some cities in Northeast having a snowless winter so far
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Some cities in Northeast having a snowless winter so far
It's been anything but a winter wonderland for fans of snowflakes in several large metro areas in the Northeast this season.
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot a teacher in a first grade classroom earlier this month said Thursday the gun used in the incident was stored securely.
Grants awarded to nine U.S. cities to fight childhood obesity, promote sustainability
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Grants awarded to nine U.S. cities to fight childhood obesity, promote sustainability
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Nine U.S. cities will receive grants, totaling $745,000, to combat childhood obesity and promote sustainability, the U.S. Conference of Mayors and American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America announced Thursday.
Investigation fails to identify source of leaked Supreme Court draft in abortion case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Investigation fails to identify source of leaked Supreme Court draft in abortion case
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday said its investigation has not been able to uncover the person or people responsible for leaking its landmark opinion rolling back abortion rights.
Religious leaders sue to overturn Missouri's abortion ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Religious leaders sue to overturn Missouri's abortion ban
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A coalition of 13 religious leaders filed suit Thursday to overturn Missouri's abortion ban, saying the ban unconstitutionally imposes one narrow religious doctrine on all Missouri residents.
FBI offers reward for leads in attacks on reproductive health facilities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FBI offers reward for leads in attacks on reproductive health facilities
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The FBI issued a renewed request Thursday for the public's help in its investigation of a series of arsons at reproductive-health facilities in eight states.
Percentage of union workers in U.S. fell in 2022, report says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Percentage of union workers in U.S. fell in 2022, report says
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The percentage of U.S. workers who are union members tumbled by 0.2% in 2022 despite the overall number of members increasing by 273,000, according to new figures by the Labor Department released Thursday.
State Department creates private refugee sponsorship program
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State Department creates private refugee sponsorship program
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced the creation of a new program -- the Welcome Corps -- that will allow private sponsorship of refugees to help them resettle into the country.
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An elementary school teacher at a U.S. military installation in Stuttgart, Germany has been convicted of sexually abusing four former students, according to the Justice Department.
Gallup: Fewer than half of Americans believe U.S. healthcare is good enough
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gallup: Fewer than half of Americans believe U.S. healthcare is good enough
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans rate healthcare in the United States as substandard for the first time, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
Pennsylvania woman charged with killing, dismembering parents
Pennsylvania woman charged with killing, dismembering parents
Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska
Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces sudden resignation
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces sudden resignation
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher says gun was stored securely
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement