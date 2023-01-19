Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 19, 2023 / 3:32 PM

Religious leaders sue to overturn Missouri's abortion ban

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Rev. Traci Blackmon is one of 13 religious leaders who filed suit challenging Missouri's abortion ban Thursday. They allege the abortion ban violates the separation of church and state and is unconstitutional. Photo courtesy of American United For Separation of Church and State.
Rev. Traci Blackmon is one of 13 religious leaders who filed suit challenging Missouri's abortion ban Thursday. They allege the abortion ban violates the separation of church and state and is unconstitutional. Photo courtesy of American United For Separation of Church and State.

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A coalition of 13 religious leaders filed suit Thursday to overturn Missouri's abortion ban, saying the ban unconstitutionally imposes one narrow religious doctrine on all Missouri residents and violates separation of church and state.

The suit comes on what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade decision, which guaranteed abortion rights until it was overturned last year.

Advertisement

Thirteen clergy from six different denominations represented by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the National Women's Law Center (NWLC) and the law firm Arnold & Porter are the plaintiffs.

"The people of Missouri have the absolute right to live free from the religious dictates of others," the lawsuit begins. "The Missouri Constitution protects that right by ensuring a strict separation of church and state. But this fundamental guarantee of religious freedom for all is under attack: In a years-long crusade against abortion access, state officials have weaponized their religious beliefs to control the bodies and deny the autonomy of women and all who can become pregnant, jeopardizing their health, lives, and futures."

Advertisement

The clergy plaintiffs said in the suit that Missouri's abortion ban violates the separation of church and state and the suit asked the court to hold that the abortion ban provisions "are unconstitutional establishments of religion that cannot be enforced."

"My God is a God of choice. In the United Church of Christ, we believe that God intended people to have autonomy over their lives and bodies, and to have authority to make complex decisions, including whether to have an abortion," said the Rev. Traci Blackmon, association minister of justice and local church ministries for the United Church of Christ.

"The people of this State, through their Constitution, have spoken loud and clear: We each have the right to decide for ourselves whether and what to believe and practice when it comes to matters of faith," the suit said. "In enacting and enforcing the Challenged Provisions, legislators imposed their preferred religious doctrine on everyone, forcing the citizens and taxpayers of this State to fund the establishment of that doctrine and to obey it regardless of their own faith and beliefs, and irrespective of the resulting grave harms to those seeking abortion care."

RELATED South Carolina's 6-week abortion ban ruled unconstitutional

Missouri bans abortions except in medical emergencies. Medical providers who perform abortions can be sent to prison for 5-15 years and lose their medical licenses.

Advertisement

The thirteen religious leaders suing Missouri are:

  • Rev. Traci Blackmon of the United Church of Christ
  • Rev. Barbara Phifer, a United Methodist minister
  • Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis
  • Rev. Molly Housh Gordon of the Unitarian Universalist Church
  • The Right Reverend Bishop Deon K. Johnson, Eleventh Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri
  • Rabbi James Bennett of St. Louis
  • Rev. Holly McKissick of Peace Church United Church of Christ
  • Rev. Krista Taves. minister of Congregational Life at Eliot Unitarian Chapel
  • Rev. Cynthia S. Bumb of United Church of Christ.
  • Rabbi Susan Talve of Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis
  • Rabbi Andrea Goldstein of Congregation Shaare Emeth
  • Rev. Janice Barnes
  • Rabbi Douglas Alpert of Congregation Kol Ami

RELATED Arizona can't enforce 1864 law outlawing abortion, court rules

Read More

House Republicans pass first abortion bill of new Congress

Latest Headlines

FBI seeks public's help in multiple attacks on U.S. reproductive-health facilities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI seeks public's help in multiple attacks on U.S. reproductive-health facilities
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The FBI Thursday offered a potential cash reward and issued a renewed request for information related to arson cases at reproductive health facilities across eight separate states.
Percentage of union workers in U.S. fell in 2022, report says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Percentage of union workers in U.S. fell in 2022, report says
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The percentage of U.S. workers who are union members tumbled by 0.2% in 2022 despite the overall number of members increasing by 273,000, according to new figures by the Labor Department released Thursday.
State Department creates private refugee sponsorship program
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Department creates private refugee sponsorship program
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced the creation of a new program -- the Welcome Corps -- that will allow private sponsorship of refugees to help them resettle into the country.
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An elementary school teacher at a U.S. military installation in Stuttgart, Germany has been convicted of sexually abusing four former students, according to the Justice Department.
Gallup: Fewer than half of Americans believe U.S. healthcare is good enough
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gallup: Fewer than half of Americans believe U.S. healthcare is good enough
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans rate healthcare in the United States as substandard for the first time, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.
Ex-county official, city commissioner, businessman sentenced in bribery case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-county official, city commissioner, businessman sentenced in bribery case
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday three Texas men, including a former Hidalgo County commissioner, have been sentenced for bribing two Weslaco city commissioners to award $38.5 million in city contracts.
U.S. hydrogen hub proposal draws early federal support
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. hydrogen hub proposal draws early federal support
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A select few hydrogen proposals are advancing to the application stage for a stake of $8 billion in federal funding.
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
Pelosi desk-sitter is 'everyone's crazy redneck uncle,' lawyer says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pelosi desk-sitter is 'everyone's crazy redneck uncle,' lawyer says
WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Richard Barnett argued Wednesday that the Jan. 6 defendant did not disrupt Congress on the day of the insurrection.
Alec Baldwin, armorer to face criminal charges in 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Alec Baldwin, armorer to face criminal charges in 'Rust' shooting
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A New Mexico prosecutor Thursday announced criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
Pennsylvania woman charged with killing, dismembering parents
Pennsylvania woman charged with killing, dismembering parents
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces sudden resignation
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces sudden resignation
Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska
Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska
Attorney for Derek Chauvin wants his client's murder convictions tossed
Attorney for Derek Chauvin wants his client's murder convictions tossed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement