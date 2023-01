The U.S. Conference of Mayors announced $745,000 in grants to nine cities to fight childhood obesity and promote sustainability. Photo courtesy of U.S. Conference of Mayors/ Facebook

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Nine U.S. cities will receive grants, totaling $745,000, to combat childhood obesity and promote environmental sustainability, the U.S. Conference of Mayors and American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America announced Thursday. The nine grants are part of the Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health and Sustainability Awards. The winners were announced at the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 91st winter meeting, which runs through Jan. 20. Advertisement

Since 2012, the groups have given 75 grants, cumulatively worth $5.8 million, to 68 cities.

"Thanks to our years-long partnership with the American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America, the conference has invested in cities to innovate on their most pressing health needs," Conference of Mayors CEO and executive director Tom Cochran said.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to join the meeting Friday.

When asked about the mayors' conference, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden "looks forward to working in a bipartisan way and continuing to deliver for the American people."

The cities receiving grants this year are: