Jan. 19, 2023 / 2:50 PM

FBI seeks public's help in multiple attacks on U.S. reproductive-health facilities

By Simon Druker
The FBI is renewing a request for information and offered a potential cash reward Thursday in relation to arson cases at reproductive-health facilities in eight states, such as the Wisconsin Family Action executive office (pictured), which occurred last may. Photo courtesy of FBI
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The FBI Thursday issued a renewed request for the public's help in its investigation of a series of arson cases at reproductive-health facilities in eight states.

The 10 separate cases date back to March 2022, and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information in each case, the bureau said Thursday.

Several of the attacks involved suspects throwing Molotov cocktails at the buildings. Many also included messages delivered in spray paint.

"IF ABORTION AINT SAFE NEITHER RU JR," someone painted on the Child Education Center in Portland, Ore., in July.

Three of the incidents took place in different cities in Oregon. The FBI is looking into single cases in neighboring Washington and California, as well as Colorado, Wisconsin, North Carolina, New York and Tennessee.

A similar "Bans off our bodies," message was painted outside a clinic in Longmont, Colo., in June.

Damage in each case was different, ranging from minor vandalism to near-destruction in the case of the Pregnancy Resource Center in Gresham, Ore. In June, suspects broke a window before throwing Molotov cocktails into the building's kitchen, starting a major fire.

Under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, the agency has the ability to investigate the cases as acts of domestic violent extremism.

A conviction on a charge of Destruction by Means of a Fire or Explosive carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also looking into several of the cases, as are various local police departments.

Investigators have released surveillance photos with varying degrees of clarity in the Tennessee, New York, North Carolina and California cases, although suspects appear to have obscured their faces.

"Today's announcement reflects the FBI's commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement Thursday.

"We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions."

In August, Wray confirmed the agency was opening a number of abortion-related investigations into incidents of violent crime.

In June, the Department of Homeland Security warned of the potential for increased violence in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights.

Latest Headlines

Religious leaders sue to overturn Missouri's abortion ban
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Religious leaders sue to overturn Missouri's abortion ban
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A coalition of 13 religious leaders filed suit Thursday to overturn Missouri's abortion ban, saying the ban unconstitutionally imposes one narrow religious doctrine on all Missouri residents.
Percentage of union workers in U.S. fell in 2022, report says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Percentage of union workers in U.S. fell in 2022, report says
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The percentage of U.S. workers who are union members tumbled by 0.2% in 2022 despite the overall number of members increasing by 273,000, according to new figures by the Labor Department released Thursday.
State Department creates private refugee sponsorship program
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Department creates private refugee sponsorship program
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced the creation of a new program -- the Welcome Corps -- that will allow private sponsorship of refugees to help them resettle into the country.
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Teacher at U.S. military base in Germany convicted of student sex abuse
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An elementary school teacher at a U.S. military installation in Stuttgart, Germany has been convicted of sexually abusing four former students, according to the Justice Department.
Gallup: Fewer than half of Americans believe U.S. healthcare is good enough
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gallup: Fewer than half of Americans believe U.S. healthcare is good enough
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans rate healthcare in the United States as substandard for the first time, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.
Ex-county official, city commissioner, businessman sentenced in bribery case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-county official, city commissioner, businessman sentenced in bribery case
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday three Texas men, including a former Hidalgo County commissioner, have been sentenced for bribing two Weslaco city commissioners to award $38.5 million in city contracts.
U.S. hydrogen hub proposal draws early federal support
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. hydrogen hub proposal draws early federal support
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A select few hydrogen proposals are advancing to the application stage for a stake of $8 billion in federal funding.
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
Pelosi desk-sitter is 'everyone's crazy redneck uncle,' lawyer says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pelosi desk-sitter is 'everyone's crazy redneck uncle,' lawyer says
WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Richard Barnett argued Wednesday that the Jan. 6 defendant did not disrupt Congress on the day of the insurrection.
Alec Baldwin, armorer to face criminal charges in 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Alec Baldwin, armorer to face criminal charges in 'Rust' shooting
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A New Mexico prosecutor Thursday announced criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust."
