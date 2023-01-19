Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 19, 2023 / 10:34 AM

U.S. hits debt limit; Yellen says Treasury to begin 'extraordinary measures'

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress Thursday that she is implementing "extraordinary measures" to meet U.S. financial obligations after the nation hit its debt limit. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress Thursday that she is implementing "extraordinary measures" to meet U.S. financial obligations after the nation hit its debt limit. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The United States hit the national debt limit of $31.4 trillion Thursday, which requires Congress to increase it in order to meet existing national financial obligations.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified congressional leaders in a letter Thursday that she is implementing "extraordinary measures" to meet U.S. financial obligations.

Advertisement

"I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen wrote to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

House Republicans have indicated they will demand deep spending cuts before agreeing to raise the debt ceiling while the Biden administration wants the debt ceiling raised without conditions.

RELATED Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns Congress U.S. will hit debt limit Thursday

Last Friday, Yellen warned congressional leadership that failure to raise the limit in time would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy.

Despite that warning and the fact that raising the debt limit is a routine action that has happened under both Democratic and Republican presidents, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters this week raising the limit without cutting spending is off the table.

During a Wednesday press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Republicans "are threatening to kill millions of jobs and 401(k) plans by trying to hold the debt limit hostage unless they can, again, cut Social Security, cut Medicare, cut Medicaid."

Advertisement

She said the Biden administration will not negotiate and the debt limit should be raised without conditions.

Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden "will not allow Republicans to take the economy hostage or make working Americans pay the price for their schemes to benefit the wealthiest Americans and also special interests."

According to Yellen, it's not clear exactly how long government cash and extraordinary measures can work to fulfill the nation's economic obligations but said it's unlikely resources will be exhausted "before early June."

Read More

Senate Democrats vote to raise debt ceiling without Republican support

Latest Headlines

Criminal charges filed against Alec Baldwin, armorer in 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Criminal charges filed against Alec Baldwin, armorer in 'Rust' shooting
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A New Mexico prosecutor on Thursday filed criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set of the film Rust.
First-time unemployment filings fall under 200,000
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
First-time unemployment filings fall under 200,000
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. residents filing first-time jobless claims last week tumbled under 200,000 for the first time since September, while the four-week moving average also dropped by 6,500, according to the Labor Department.
NextDecade makes first ever LNG deal with a Japanese company
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
NextDecade makes first ever LNG deal with a Japanese company
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Houston-based company NextDecade is boasting of the low carbon footprint expected from its planned LNG export facility in Texas.
Pennsylvania woman charged with killing, dismembering parents
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pennsylvania woman charged with killing, dismembering parents
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested and charged with the grisly murder of her elderly parents who were found shot in the head and dismembered Tuesday night.
Jill Biden needs 'no further treatment' for non-cancerous lesion, doctor says
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Jill Biden needs 'no further treatment' for non-cancerous lesion, doctor says
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will need "no further treatment" after a lesion removed from her left eyelid last week was found to be non-cancerous, according to doctors.
Flo Rida wins $82M in lawsuit against Celsius energy drinks
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Flo Rida wins $82M in lawsuit against Celsius energy drinks
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Flo Rida won his lawsuit Wednesday against Celsius energy drinks, over unpaid endorsements, and was awarded more than $82 million in damages.
Rep. Greg Steube sustains 'several injuries' in accident
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Greg Steube sustains 'several injuries' in accident
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rep. Greg Steube sustained "several injuries" Wednesday after being involved in an unspecified "accident" on his property.
Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A mother and her 1-year-old son were mauled to death by a polar bear that had been chasing residents of a small Alaskan village, authorities said.
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- British actor Julian Sands has been missing since he went on a hike last week in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.
Two Americans killed in Nepal plane crash
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Two Americans killed in Nepal plane crash
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Two U.S. citizens and two permanent residents were among the dozens of people killed earlier this week in a plane crash in Nepal, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
Pennsylvania woman charged with killing, dismembering parents
Pennsylvania woman charged with killing, dismembering parents
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces sudden resignation
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces sudden resignation
Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska
Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska
Attorney for Derek Chauvin wants his client's murder convictions tossed
Attorney for Derek Chauvin wants his client's murder convictions tossed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement