Jan. 19, 2023 / 6:02 AM

New Mexico D.A. to decide on possible criminal charges in 'Rust' shooting

By Darryl Coote
Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on "Rust," was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on set on Oct. 21, 2021. The announcement on whether anyone will be criminally charged is to be announced Thursday. File Photo by Halyna Hutchins/Instagram
Halyna Hutchins, director of photography on "Rust," was killed when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on set on Oct. 21, 2021. The announcement on whether anyone will be criminally charged is to be announced Thursday. File Photo by Halyna Hutchins/Instagram

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A New Mexico prosecutor said a decision on whether criminal charges will be filed concerning the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the film set of the film Rust will be announced Thursday.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb are to announce whether charges will be filed in a written statement at 11 a.m. EST.

"Regardless of the district attorney's decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office's commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim's family," Heather Brewer, spokeswoman for Carmack-Altwies, said in a statement.

Hutchins was killed while working on the Alec Baldwin-helmed Western on Oct. 21, 2021, when a prop gun held by the famed actor fired. Joel Souza, the film's director, also sustained an injury in the incident.

Days after the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Brewer announced that she had received the Sant Fe County Sheriff's Office's investigative report into the shooting, and that her team would begin "a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges."

"As with all cases that my office handles, the focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the State of New Mexico and pursuing justice," she said in a statement.

Early that same month, Baldwin announced that he and his film had reached a settlement with the Hutchins' family to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

In the agreement, her husband, Matthew Hutchins, will become executive producer of Rust.

In November, Baldwin also filed a lawsuit against members of the film crew, accusing them of negligence.

