U.S. announces $2.5B military package for Ukraine

The State Department on Thursday announced a $2.5 billion military package for Ukraine that includes Stryker armored vehicles. File photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday announced a $2.5 billion military assistance package for Ukraine that includes hundreds of armored vehicles as well as air defense systems but no tanks despite Kyiv's repeated calls for the front-line combat machinery. The package, announced and approved by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is one of the largest the United States has committed to for Ukraine and comes two weeks after a $3.75 billion drawdown from U.S. stockpiles was approved and a day before a group of ally nations are to meet in Germany to discuss military support for the war-torn country. Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has incessantly called on ally nations that have been arming him in his fight against Russia for more advanced and modern weapons, with his most recent requests being for Western tanks and air defense systems needed to recapture regions of the country seized early in the war by Russia and to shield cities and infrastructure from Moscow missile attacks.

Though some countries have said they are willing to provide tanks to Ukraine, the United States has been reluctant to do so, stating it does not object to other nations supplying it with the weaponry but that it will continue to provide Kyiv with weapons it sees that are necessary.

During a press conference Thursday, Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters the issue of sending Abrams tanks is one of "sustainment," stating the U.S. tanks are more difficult to maintain than those that other nations can supply.

"Just doesn't make sense to provide that to the Ukrainians at this moment," she said.

Instead of tanks, the package announced Thursday contains more than 550 armored vehicles, including 59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, among others.

National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missiles Systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and eight Avenger air defense systems were also included, on top of tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, missiles and other equipment.

The package is the 30th drawdown from Pentagon stockpiles and lifts U.S. military support to Ukraine amid the Biden administration to some $27.5 billion.

Blinken in a statement announcing the package said the United States will continue to "rally" international support for Ukraine.

"We have seen incredible solidarity from our allies and partners, including at today's Ukraine Defense Contact Group, and we applaud the more than 50 countries who have come together to make significant contributions to support Ukraine," he said.

"Russia alone could end this war today. Until it does so, we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Kremlin forces for months have been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure and cities, devastating its energy systems and killing civilians. A strike on a residential building in the city of Dnipro late last week killed more than 40 people, and scattered rescuers to search through rubble for survivors.

The Department of Defense has been increasing its delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine, seeing them as a way to defend against such strikes.

"The Kremlin's most recent air attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure again demonstrated the devastating impact of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine," the Pentagon said in a statement Thursday. "This package provides additional NASAMS munitions and Avenger air defense systems to help Ukraine counter a range of short- and medium-range threats and bolster Ukraine's layered air defense."

Zelensky had yet to comment on the package as of Thursday night, but in his nightly address described the mission of Ukraine and its partners is to ensure Russia achieves none of its military goals, for which they require modern Western tanks.

Negotiations for the weapons are ongoing, he said.

During the day, European Council President Charles Michel was in Kyiv for talks with the Ukrainian president and said that he "firmly" believes tanks must be delivered, and suggested in a speech before the Verkhovna Rada Parliament that they may be included in a forth coming military package.

"The coming weeks and months will be decisive," he said. "You need more. More air defense systems, more long-range missiles and ammunition and, most of all, you need tanks. Right now."

On Thursday, representatives from Britain, Estonia, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark and several other European nations met ahead of the meeting in Germany and committed to "collectively pursuing delivery of an unprecedented set of donations, including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, ammunition and infantry fighting vehicles."

"We recognize that equipping Ukraine to push Russia out of its territory is as important as equipping them to defend what they already have," the countries said in a joint statement. "Together, we will continue supporting Ukraine to move from resisting to expelling Russian forces from Ukrainian soil."