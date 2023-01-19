Jill Biden needs 'no further treatment' for non-cancerous lesion, doctor says

First lady Jill Biden exits the White House in Washington, D.C., before heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on January 11. Doctors reported Wednesday a second lesion found on her left eyelid was non-cancerous. Photo by Andrew Harrer/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden will need "no further treatment" after a lesion removed from her left eyelid last week was found to be non-cancerous, the president's physician reported. Biden, 71, underwent Mohs surgery on Jan. 11 to remove a small non-cancerous lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during an earlier cancer screening. During the procedure, doctors also found a second lesion on her left eyelid, which they now say is a "totally harmless, non-cancerous growth." Advertisement

"During that treatment session, a separate lesion was noted on her left eyelid. This was sent out for traditional biopsy," Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, said in a letter Wednesday.

"Results are consistent with a seborrheic keratosis. Seborrheic keratosis is a very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth," O'Connor added. "No further treatment is required."

The update and letter were released by the first lady's press secretary in a tweet Wednesday evening.

Last week's outpatient Mohs micrographic surgery, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, is commonly used to remove cancer cells while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, Mohs surgery is considered the most effective technique for treating squamous cell carcinomas and basal cell carcinomas, which are the two most common types of skin cancer.

"Results of the Mohs surgery were reported last week," O'Connor said in Wednesday's update. "She had two small basal cell carcinomas fully excised, with clear margins. One lesion was from her right eyelid and the second was from the left side of her chest."

While it has been a week since the procedures, O'Connor said the first lady is "recovering nicely."

"She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well."