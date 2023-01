1/2

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Wednesday announced the seizure of $4 million worth of cocaine discovered within a semi-truck shipment of decorative stone. The cocaine and truck were seized and the unidentified driver, a Mexican citizen, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the CBP. Photo courtesy of CBP

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that more than $4 million worth of cocaine has been seized by from a tractor trailer carrying decorative stone at San Diego's Tecate Cargo Facility. Approximately 256 pounds of cocaine was seized after a CBP officer noticed an anomaly in one of the stones removed from the truck during an inspection, according to CBP.

A CBP K-9 team was then used to screen the shipment and the dog alerted. The cocaine packages were hidden within a plaster-like material designed to look like stones.

"It is evident from the immense efforts to conceal these narcotics that our officers are effective in the jobs that they do," said Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego in a statement. "The men and women of CBP are relentlessly working together to stop the negative impacts that narcotics have in the communities."

The truck was seized along with the cocaine, which was found in 57 cellophane-wrapped packages.

The truck driver is a Mexican citizen and was turned over by CBP to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security investigators.

His name was not released, but CBP's statement said the driver is a 36-year-old man.

The Tecate Cargo Facility is at one of three ports of entry in the San Diego-Tijuana metro region.