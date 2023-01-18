President Biden names four federal judicial nominees

1/4

President Joe Biden Wednesday released his 29th round of federal judicial nominations, including three district court nominees. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday released his 29th round of federal judicial nominations, including three district court nominees. The nominations bring the total number of nominees so far Biden's during presidency to 154. Advertisement

Former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael A. Delaney is the lone nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. The graduate of Georgetown University Law Center served in the role from 2009 to 2013 and is currently at a private firm in Manchester, N.H.

"As chief law enforcement officer and chief legal counselor of the State, he handled a broad range of complex litigation and regulatory matters, including multi-state cases, fraud investigations, corporate compliance issues, financial services regulation, health and hospitals litigation," according to the bio on his firm's website.

Delaney also spent seven years working in multiple roles at the Department of Justice.

Current Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Amanda Brailsford is nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. Brailsford graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1993 and went on to become a founding partner at a law firm in Boise, Idaho before moving to the bench in 2019.

Biden nominated Judge Jeffrey Cummings for one of two open positions on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Cummings has served as a Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Illinois since 2019. Prior to that, he spent 30 years in private practice at a Chicago law firm where, was a co-managing partner. He holds a law degree from the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Cummings was one of two Black nominees named by Biden Wednesday, along with Judge LaShonda A. Hunt. Both were nominated to the same court.

Hunt is currently a Bankruptcy Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, a position she has held since 2017. Before that, she served as General Counsel for the Illinois Department of Central Management Services. The graduate of the University of Michigan law school also worked as a staff attorney for three years for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

All four nominees are "extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution," the White House said in a statement.

"These choices also continue to fulfill the President's promise to ensure that the nation's courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country-both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds."