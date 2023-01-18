Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 7:36 PM

President Biden names four federal judicial nominees

By Simon Druker
1/4
President Joe Biden Wednesday released his 29th round of federal judicial nominations, including three district court nominees. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Joe Biden Wednesday released his 29th round of federal judicial nominations, including three district court nominees. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday released his 29th round of federal judicial nominations, including three district court nominees.

The nominations bring the total number of nominees so far Biden's during presidency to 154.

Advertisement

Former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael A. Delaney is the lone nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. The graduate of Georgetown University Law Center served in the role from 2009 to 2013 and is currently at a private firm in Manchester, N.H.

"As chief law enforcement officer and chief legal counselor of the State, he handled a broad range of complex litigation and regulatory matters, including multi-state cases, fraud investigations, corporate compliance issues, financial services regulation, health and hospitals litigation," according to the bio on his firm's website.

Delaney also spent seven years working in multiple roles at the Department of Justice.

Current Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Amanda Brailsford is nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. Brailsford graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1993 and went on to become a founding partner at a law firm in Boise, Idaho before moving to the bench in 2019.

Advertisement

Biden nominated Judge Jeffrey Cummings for one of two open positions on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Cummings has served as a Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Illinois since 2019. Prior to that, he spent 30 years in private practice at a Chicago law firm where, was a co-managing partner. He holds a law degree from the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Cummings was one of two Black nominees named by Biden Wednesday, along with Judge LaShonda A. Hunt. Both were nominated to the same court.

Hunt is currently a Bankruptcy Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, a position she has held since 2017. Before that, she served as General Counsel for the Illinois Department of Central Management Services. The graduate of the University of Michigan law school also worked as a staff attorney for three years for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

All four nominees are "extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution," the White House said in a statement.

"These choices also continue to fulfill the President's promise to ensure that the nation's courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country-both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Attorney for Derek Chauvin wants his client's murder convictions tossed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Attorney for Derek Chauvin wants his client's murder convictions tossed
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Derek Chauvin's attorney asked Wednesday that his client's three murder convictions in the 2020 killing of George Floyd be thrown out.
Prosecutors say man accused in wife's disappearance Googled how to dispose of a body
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors say man accused in wife's disappearance Googled how to dispose of a body
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The husband accused in the New Year's Day disappearance of Massachusetts mother of three Ana Walshe made a series of Internet searches about dismembering bodies and disposing of them, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.
Fake cannabis billionaire pleads guilty to securities fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fake cannabis billionaire pleads guilty to securities fraud
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A man who posed as a cannabis billionaire plead guilty Wednesday to securities fraud for lying to investors about his wealth, education and business.
Walgreens settles West Virginia opioid lawsuit for $83 million
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Walgreens settles West Virginia opioid lawsuit for $83 million
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Walgreens agreed to pay $83 million to settle a lawsuit in West Virginia related to its role in the opioid crisis and its effect on the state, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday.
Columbia University names Nemat Shafik as first woman president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Columbia University names Nemat Shafik as first woman president
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Columbia University has announced economist Nemat "Minouche" Shafik will become the university's 20th president and the first woman to serve in the role in its 268-year history.
Justice Department files complaint after officer fired for opioid use disorder
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department files complaint after officer fired for opioid use disorder
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department Wednesday filed a complaint against a sheriff's department in Cumberland County, Tenn., alleging it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when firing an officer with an opioid use disorder.
Amazon faces fines for unsafe warehouse worker conditions after OSHA inspections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon faces fines for unsafe warehouse worker conditions after OSHA inspections
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration Wednesday cited Amazon for safety violations as federal safety inspections at three Amazon warehouses found the company is failing to keep workers safe.
Tennessee church holding prayer as FAA investigates plane crash that killed 4 members
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tennessee church holding prayer as FAA investigates plane crash that killed 4 members
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Memphis-area church is holding prayer services Wednesday for four of its members who were killed in a plane crash in Texas.
Supreme Court mulls questions about students' accessibility rights
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court mulls questions about students' accessibility rights
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court hears Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools to rule on financial compensation for a deaf student who was not provided proper learning support.
$4 million of cocaine found in truckload of decorative stones in San Diego
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
$4 million of cocaine found in truckload of decorative stones in San Diego
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that more than $4 million worth of cocaine has been seized by from a tractor trailer carrying decorative stone at San Diego's Tecate Cargo Facility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sister Andre, world's oldest living person, dies at 118
Sister Andre, world's oldest living person, dies at 118
Ukraine's interior minister, other officials killed in helicopter crash near school
Ukraine's interior minister, other officials killed in helicopter crash near school
Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
Qantas flight lands safely after engine trouble prompts mayday call
Qantas flight lands safely after engine trouble prompts mayday call
Police officers to pay less than $4,000 in pepper-spraying of Army officer in 2020
Police officers to pay less than $4,000 in pepper-spraying of Army officer in 2020
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement