U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 11:06 AM

CMS to audit nursing homes for inappropriate use of antipsychotics

By Patrick Hilsman
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a plan to audit nursing homes across the United States to determine if they are inappropriately prescribing antipsychotic medication to patients on Wednesday. File Photo by D G/Pixabay
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced new initiatives to combat the inappropriate use of antipsychotic medication in nursing homes and expand families' access to information on citations against nursing facilities.

"Beginning this month, CMS will conduct targeted, off-site audits to determine whether nursing homes are accurately assessing and coding individuals with a schizophrenia diagnosis," CMS said in a news release Wednesday.

"Nursing home residents erroneously diagnosed with schizophrenia are at risk of poor care and prescribed inappropriate antipsychotic medications," the press release continues.

A 2020 investigation by the New York Times uncovered a pattern of for-profit nursing homes across the United States giving false schizophrenia diagnoses to residents they consider to be difficult, then baring them from the facilities.

The initiative is designed to improve the accuracy of the five star Quality Measure Rating system that is used to rate nursing homes. According to the CMS, nursing homes that are found to be falsely coding residents as having schizophrenia will have their rating severely impacted.

Another major change will allow the public to see citations against nursing homes that are under dispute. Previously, if a nursing home disputed a citation, it would be hidden from the public while the dispute was evaluated. The practice had the potential to leave the public in the dark regarding severe allegations against facilities.

The majority of American nursing homes are for-profit institutions with financial pressures to get rid of low-income patients. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fact sheet from 2018 says approximately 70% of American nursing facilities are for-profit.

