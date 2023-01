1/2

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has announced his candidacy for the 2024 gubernatorial election. Photo by North Carolina Department of Justice/ Website

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday he will run for governor in 2024. Stein, who has served as the state's attorney general since 2017, invoked the 1971 firebombing of the office where his father worked as a civil rights attorney in his announcement. Advertisement

"Today, there's a different set of bomb throwers who threaten our freedoms and our future while some politicians spark division," Stein said as footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol played.

I'm in! I'm running for Governor to fight for our future. As your AG, I have taken on big fights for you and won, time after time. That's what I'll do as your next Governor. Together, we can build a better and brighter North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/4l3HCzecMJ— Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) January 18, 2023

North Carolina's incumbent Governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, won't be able to run again due to term limits.

Stein's campaign video took aim at Republican Mark Robinson, the state's first Black lieutenant governor, who has not yet launched a bid for governor but is expected to join the race in 2024.

The video featured clips of Robinson referring to homosexuality as "filth" and abortion as a "scourge that needs to be run out of this land."

"Robinson wants to tell you who you can marry, when you'll be pregnant and who you should hate, I'm running for governor because I believe in a very different North Carolina, one rooted in our shared values of freedom justice and opportunity for everyone, and I believe the fights we choose show who we are and determine what kind of state we will become," Stein said.

