Mother, son mauled to death by polar bear in Alaska

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A polar bear mauled a mother and her 1-year-old son to death before being fatally shot by residents of a small Alaskan village earlier this week, authorities said. The Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the attack happened Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in the city of Wales, which is home to some 170 people on Alaska's westernmost shore on the Bering Strait. Advertisement

Preliminary information indicates that the bear had entered the community and chased several residents before attacking the mother and her child while they were walking between the community's school and clinic.

Authorities have identified the victims as 24-year-old Summer Myomick of Saint Michael and her son, Clyde Ongtowasruk. Next of kin have been notified, they said.

The victims' remains were transported Wednesday to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy following poor weather that prevented state troopers and a representative from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game from traveling to the remote city, it said.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game's website, polar bear populations have been declining since the early 1970s, with some 900 bears of the Southern Beaufort sea population remaining as of 2015. However, the number of bears in the Bering Seas region is unknown, it said.

The animal has become threatened due to thinning ice and longer summers that have reduce the length of the bear's hunting season, it said.

While documented cases of polar bears attacking humans is extremely rare, a 2017 study published by The Wildlife Society found that "nutritionally stressed adult male polar bears were the most likely to pose threats to human safety" and that increased concern for human safety was warranted as loss of sea ice habitat is forcing the animal to spend more time on land and in closer proximity to people.

