Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 12:25 PM

Microsoft announces it will shed 10,000 jobs by end of September

By Paul Godfrey
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella informed Microsoft workers Wednesday that 10,000 of them are to lose their jobs. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella informed Microsoft workers Wednesday that 10,000 of them are to lose their jobs. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Microsoft's chief executive warned the company's employees on Wednesday that 10,000 layoffs are coming by the end of third quarter.

Satya Nadella made the announcement in blog post on the company's website, saying some employees would given their notice Wednesday.

Advertisement

Nadella blamed the decision on the need to align Microsoft's cost structure with its revenue and where it sees customer demand, but stressed the cuts represent only 5% of the company's 200,000-strong workforce.

''As we saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we're now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less. We're also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution, as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one,'' Nadella said.

RELATED Google company Verily to lay off 15% of workforce

''At the same time, the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI, as we're turning the world's most advanced models into a new computing platform.''

Nadella promised employees being let go would be treated with dignity, respect and in accordance with U.S. employment law or, for overseas hires, the laws of their respective countries.

He said the software company would take a $1.2 billion charge in the second quarter to cover costs related to severance liabilities.

Advertisement

Microsoft's announcement came amid a wave of layoffs announced in the tech sector in recent months as inflation and recession worries hit consumer and corporate spending.

Earlier this month, Amazon became the latest tech giant to announce job cuts, confirming it will eliminate 18,000 positions.

Salesforce said it will reduce its staff by 10%, representing some 7,000 jobs, citing the economic downturn.

RELATED OPEC economists forecast gloomy 2023

Facebook parent Meta announced 11,000 layoffs in November.

Last week Alphabet subsidiary Verily became the first of Google parent's divisions to announce job cuts, with plans to shrink its work force by 15%. Cuts will affect about 240 people.

The organization was formerly a division of Google X up until 2015.

Verily raised $1 billion in capital in September to expand its offering of data-driven, individually tailored healthcare products.

Read More

Amazon to shut down three warehouses in Britain

Latest Headlines

Senate to hold hearing on lack of competition in ticketing industry
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Senate to hold hearing on lack of competition in ticketing industry
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Senate judiciary committee will hold a hearing to examine "the lack of competition in the ticketing industry" next week.
Party City files for bankruptcy amid mountain of debt
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Party City files for bankruptcy amid mountain of debt
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Party City announced on Wednesday that it was filling for bankruptcy as it attempts to get out from under a mountain of debt.
Wholesale inflation was down 0.5% in December to 6.22% for 2022
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wholesale inflation was down 0.5% in December to 6.22% for 2022
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Wholesale price Producer Price Index inflation dropped by 0.5% in December. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, PPI inflation was 6.2% in 2022 compared to 10% in 2021.
Southwest Airlines pilots' union president calls for strike vote
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Southwest Airlines pilots' union president calls for strike vote
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, called Wednesday for a strike authorization vote asserting a lack of progress in contract negotiations for pilots.
CMS to audit nursing homes for inappropriate use of antipsychotics
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CMS to audit nursing homes for inappropriate use of antipsychotics
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a new initiative to audit nursing homes to determine if they are inappropriately dispensing antipsychotic medication to residents.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Powell, 69, is experiencing mild symptoms.
Feds won't seek death penalty against alleged El Paso Walmart gunman
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Feds won't seek death penalty against alleged El Paso Walmart gunman
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The federal government will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of massacring 23 people in a hate crime at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, the Justice Department announced.
U.S. mortgage demand is up as interest rates decline slightly
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. mortgage demand is up as interest rates decline slightly
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. mortgage demand is up by 27.9% for the week ending Jan. 13 as interest rates dropped to the lowest level since September, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams unveils plan to improve women's healthcare
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams unveils plan to improve women's healthcare
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan Tuesday to combat inequality in healthcare.
Herschel Walker campaign staffer accuses Matt Schlapp of sexual battery
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Herschel Walker campaign staffer accuses Matt Schlapp of sexual battery
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A staffer on Herschel Walker's failed Senate campaign has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Matt Schlapp, accusing the American Conservative Union chairman of sexually assaulting him.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
Ukraine's interior minister, other officials killed in helicopter crash near school
Ukraine's interior minister, other officials killed in helicopter crash near school
Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric
Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric
U.S. gas prices rise to follow rally in crude oil
U.S. gas prices rise to follow rally in crude oil
Gallup: Costs deter more Americans than ever from seeking healthcare
Gallup: Costs deter more Americans than ever from seeking healthcare
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement