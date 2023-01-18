Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 18, 2023 / 1:29 PM

Community schools get $63 million in federal grants for expansion of services

By Doug Cunningham
The White House said Wednesday the community schools program in eight states and Puerto Rico will get $63 million in federal grants to expand nutrition, mental health and other services. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said community schools are essential components to accelerate students' learning. Photo by Sean Rayford'/UPI
The White House said Wednesday the community schools program in eight states and Puerto Rico will get $63 million in federal grants to expand nutrition, mental health and other services. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said community schools are essential components to accelerate students' learning. Photo by Sean Rayford'/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education Wednesday announced $63 million in grants to expand the community schools program, which includes services such as access to mental healthcare for students, educators and their families.

The community schools program offers integrated, wraparound services both inside and outside of school, the White House said in a statement. It's an effort to "meet the needs of the whole child" in order for students to succeed academically.

Advertisement

"Community schools are designed to deliver those services, and we are proud to announce a $63 million investment in 42 community schools across the country. These funds will provide critical support to our students now and equip them for future success," the White House statement said.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement: "Community Schools are an essential component of accelerating our students' learning and supporting their social, emotional, and mental health, and deepening community partnerships.

RELATED President Joe Biden extends student loan payment pause to June

"At the height of the pandemic, community schools connected students and families with vital nutrition assistance, mental, physical, and other health services, and expanded learning opportunities. This work continues today because we know that students learn best when there is a comprehensive and holistic approach to meeting their needs."

Advertisement

The money will be used to support existing schools or to establish new programs in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

Community schools services include high-quality tutoring, health, mental health and nutrition services, and high-quality early learning programs, among others, for students and the community, according to the Department of Education.

RELATED More than half nation's school districts face teacher shortages, data show

The White House said in the most recent bipartisan funding bill, President Biden secured $150 million for the Full-Service Community Schools program.

Latest Headlines

North Carolina AG Josh Stein announces 2024 gubernatorial bid
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
North Carolina AG Josh Stein announces 2024 gubernatorial bid
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday that he will run for governor of the state in 2024.
Holiday spending up 5.3% from 2021 but misses forecast, report states
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Holiday spending up 5.3% from 2021 but misses forecast, report states
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. customers spent $936.3 billion in retail sales over this past holiday season, a 5.3% increase from 2021 but the smallest increase since 2019, according to the National Retail Federation on Wednesday.
Richard Barnett expected to testify as U.S. close to resting case in Jan. 6 trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Richard Barnett expected to testify as U.S. close to resting case in Jan. 6 trial
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Testimony continues in the trial of Richard "BIgo" Barnett, the Arkansas man photographed with his feet on the desk of former-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Jan. 6, 2021.
JetBlue plane bumps into another plane at JFK airport
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
JetBlue plane bumps into another plane at JFK airport
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Two planes bumped into each other at JFK International Airport on Wednesday, the second time in a few days that there has been an unusual incident at the airport.
Microsoft announces it will shed 10,000 jobs by end of September
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Microsoft announces it will shed 10,000 jobs by end of September
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Microsoft's chief executive warned the company's employees on Wednesday that 10,000 layoffs are coming.
Senate to hold hearing on lack of competition in ticketing industry
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate to hold hearing on lack of competition in ticketing industry
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Senate judiciary committee will hold a hearing to examine "the lack of competition in the ticketing industry" next week.
Party City files for bankruptcy amid mountain of debt
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Party City files for bankruptcy amid mountain of debt
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Party City announced on Wednesday that it was filling for bankruptcy as it attempts to get out from under a mountain of debt.
Wholesale inflation was down 0.5% in December to 6.22% for 2022
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wholesale inflation was down 0.5% in December to 6.22% for 2022
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Wholesale price Producer Price Index inflation dropped by 0.5% in December. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, PPI inflation was 6.2% in 2022 compared to 10% in 2021.
Southwest Airlines pilots' union president calls for strike vote
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southwest Airlines pilots' union president calls for strike vote
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, called Wednesday for a strike authorization vote asserting a lack of progress in contract negotiations for pilots.
CMS to audit nursing homes for inappropriate use of antipsychotics
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CMS to audit nursing homes for inappropriate use of antipsychotics
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a new initiative to audit nursing homes to determine if they are inappropriately dispensing antipsychotic medication to residents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine's interior minister, other officials killed in helicopter crash near school
Ukraine's interior minister, other officials killed in helicopter crash near school
Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric
Chevy's new Corvette is quick and electric
Qantas flight lands safely after engine trouble prompts mayday call
Qantas flight lands safely after engine trouble prompts mayday call
Gallup: Costs deter more Americans than ever from seeking healthcare
Gallup: Costs deter more Americans than ever from seeking healthcare
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement