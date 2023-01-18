Community schools get $63 million in federal grants for expansion of services

The White House said Wednesday the community schools program in eight states and Puerto Rico will get $63 million in federal grants to expand nutrition, mental health and other services. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said community schools are essential components to accelerate students' learning. Photo by Sean Rayford'/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education Wednesday announced $63 million in grants to expand the community schools program, which includes services such as access to mental healthcare for students, educators and their families. The community schools program offers integrated, wraparound services both inside and outside of school, the White House said in a statement. It's an effort to "meet the needs of the whole child" in order for students to succeed academically. Advertisement

"Community schools are designed to deliver those services, and we are proud to announce a $63 million investment in 42 community schools across the country. These funds will provide critical support to our students now and equip them for future success," the White House statement said.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement: "Community Schools are an essential component of accelerating our students' learning and supporting their social, emotional, and mental health, and deepening community partnerships.

"At the height of the pandemic, community schools connected students and families with vital nutrition assistance, mental, physical, and other health services, and expanded learning opportunities. This work continues today because we know that students learn best when there is a comprehensive and holistic approach to meeting their needs."

The money will be used to support existing schools or to establish new programs in Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

Community schools services include high-quality tutoring, health, mental health and nutrition services, and high-quality early learning programs, among others, for students and the community, according to the Department of Education.

The White House said in the most recent bipartisan funding bill, President Biden secured $150 million for the Full-Service Community Schools program.