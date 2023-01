Wholesale Producer Price Index Inflation dropped 0.5% in December to 6.2% for 2022, compared with 10% in 2021. President Joe Biden, at the White House January 12, 2023, said month-by-month inflation is declining giving American families "some real breathing room." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Wholesale Producer Price Index inflation dropped by 0.5% in December. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, PPI inflation was 6.2% in 2022 compared to 10% in 2021. Almost half of that wholesale inflation decrease was from a 13.4% drop in gasoline prices. Food prices fell by 1.2%. But chicken egg prices were higher. Electric power prices were also up. Advertisement

"Prices for final demand goods moved down 1.6 percent in December, the largest decrease since falling 1.8 percent in July," the Bureau of Labor Statistics report said. "Leading the December decline, the index for final demand energy dropped 7.9 percent. Prices for final demand foods decreased 1.2 percent.

Earlier this month the Commerce Department reported consumer prices declined by 0.1% from November levels.

President Joe Biden said in a Jan. 12 statement that inflation has come down for the sixth month in a row and is the lowest since October 2021.

"Even though inflation is high in major economies around the world, it is coming down in America month after month, giving families some real breathing room. And the big reason is falling gas prices," Biden said in the statement.

Advertisement

But gas prices at the pump are higher in January with crude oil prices up by about 8%. According to AAA, regular gasoline pump prices averaged $3.359 nationwide as of Wednesday.

According to the St. Louis Fed, the average retail price for a dozen eggs was $4.25 in December.