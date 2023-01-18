Richard Barnett expected to testify as U.S. rests its case in Jan. 6 desk-sitter's trial

1/2

Richard Barnett (C), who faces eight charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, arrives at the federal courthouse ahead of his trial in Washington, D.C., on January 10. Barnett joined others who stormed the Capitol and was photographed sitting at the desk of then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Richard "Bigo" Barnett is expected to testify to defend his actions in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, said Brad Guyer, one of his lawyers. The prosecution rested its case Wednesday morning, and Barnett could take the stand as early as Wednesday afternoon. Advertisement

The Gravette, Ark., man, who was photographed with his feet on the desk of former-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., faces eight charges for his role in the riot, including possession of a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disruption of an official proceeding.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The prosecution called more than 10 witnesses across six days. As the jury prepares for defense attorney Joseph McBride's opening statement Wednesday, here are takeaways from the last three days of testimony.

Prosecutors contended that Barnett went to the Capitol "prepared for violence": From its opening statement to its last witness, the prosecution argued Barnett went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to do more than just peacefully protest.

"He came prepared for violence," Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Prout said last week.

Barnett, 62, began to prepare for his trip to Washington weeks before he arrived on Jan. 5. He purchased a 950,000-volt stun gun, multiple radios and pepper spray from a Bass Pro Shops in Rogers, Ark., on Dec. 31, 2020, according to evidence presented by the prosecution.

Surveillance footage from the Hyatt House in Washington, D.C., captures Barnett showing off his ZAP Hike n' Strike at the hotel bar on the eve of the attack.

The video shows Barnett activating his stun device in front of a crowd, which prompted management to close the bar early, according to hotel employee Zachary Wendel.

While multiple photographs from Jan. 6 show Barnett with the stun device strapped to his waist, it's unclear if he brought the other items purchased at Bass Pro Shops to the Capitol.

In court Tuesday, FBI Special Agent Kimberly Allen demonstrated use of the electric shock feature of the Hike n' Strike for the jury. She activated the device for five seconds. One juror was seen covering her mouth. Another reacted to the loud noise by putting her hands over her ears.

Barnett wrote on Facebook on Dec. 24, 2020, that he planned to "peacefully protest," but also commented the night before the Capitol attack that he "didn't drive all the way up [to Washington, D.C.] to sing kumbaya."

Barnett's activity on social media continued into the early morning hours on Jan. 6. Just after midnight, he wrote, "We aren't here to play. We own this. This is ours."

He also posted a video that morning in which he said, "I'd like to see some Proud Boys out here," according to evidence presented by the prosecution.

"He came to do something to, in his mind, make a difference, not just peacefully protest," Allen said.

In a Dec. 28, 2020, post, Barnett revealed that he reserved a "bug out" room to "crash in safety" on the evening of Jan. 6 before the 18-hour drive back to Arkansas.

But Barnett never checked-into that hotel on Jan. 6. Instead, he drove home that night, turning off his location services, paying with cash and covering his face along the way, according to testimony by FBI Special Agent Jonathan Willett.

Barnet's time at the Capitol included a tense exchange with an officer: Police body camera footage captured Barnett shouting profanity and threatening Metropolitan Police officer Terrence Craig inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Shortly after Barnett posed for the photo in Pelosi's office and took an envelope off an aide's desk, he is seen pleading with Craig to retrieve his flag, which he said he left in the office.

"Be a patriot and get my flag," said Barnett, who was gifted the flag from a state senator. "I'll die for my flag. Get my [expletive] flag."

Craig, who was holding back protesters, refused.

"That's the last thing I wanted to do," said Craig, who has been a MPD officer for 12 years. "[My mission was] to get rioters out of the Rotunda."

But instead of backing down, Barnett escalated the conflict.

"I'm gonna make it real bad if you don't get my flag. I'm gonna call 'em in," said Barnett, while motioning for more protesters to join him at the front of the line.

Craig said he considered Barnett's actions a "threat to do bodily harm." While Barnett left the Capitol minutes after the exchange, the officer said the interaction left a lasting impact.

"It's not easy to watch. It could've gotten a lot worse," Craig testified Friday.

While Craig said Barnett breached his "personal space" by using his phone to record the altercation, he acknowledged during cross-examination that the defendant never kicked or punched him inside the Rotunda.

Saying "I would do it again," Barnett appears to double down on his actions:

The days after Jan. 6 saw the execution of two search warrants on Barnett's home, a lengthy interview and Barnett's self-surrender at the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Just before Barnett turned himself in Jan. 8, he engaged in a nearly two-hour interview with FBI agents in Arkansas. Video from the interview presented by the prosecution shows Barnett discussing everything from his march to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to his belief that Joe Biden didn't win the 2020 election -- all while striking a familiar pose.

"We were in there for just a minute or two and he had kicked his feet up on the desk and then asked us, 'Does this look familiar?"' Willett said during his testimony Tuesday. "He asked that several times."

While Willett said Barnett initially expressed some remorse for his role in the attack, he said Barnett doubled-down on his actions by the end of the interview.

"He said, 'I really don't regret it. I would do it again.'" Willett said.

After Barnett surrendered Jan. 8, he was booked into the Washington County Detention Center. That afternoon, a search warrant was executed at his home in Gravette, Ark.

A second search warrant was executed Jan. 11 after the FBI learned Barnett carried a stun gun to the Capitol, according to the testimony from the FBI agent coordinating the search.

While the FBI found the stun gun packaging, it never found the weapon or Barnett's phone at his residence, according to Special Agent Loel Skoch.

Hours after Barnett left the Capitol on Jan. 6, he was labeled a "Tier I Terrorist" by the FBI -- a designation that would put him on a level with the likes of Osama bin Laden, the defense said.

"He's everyone's crazy uncle, but he's no Osama bin Laden," McBride said last Friday.

During Allen's testimony Monday, the prosecution said this label was "not a measure of dangerousness," but instead used because, at the time, it was unclear if Barnett was acting alone or with a group.