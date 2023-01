Party City filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday as the company seeks to escape mounting debt. Photo from Mike Mozart/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Party City announced on Wednesday that it was filing for bankruptcy as it attempts to get out from under a mountain of debt. The company said it struck an agreement with a group that holds more than 70% of its debt and secured a $150 million bankruptcy loan to pay wages and other expenses, according to a company statement. Advertisement

"In the face of pandemic headwinds, a global supply chain crisis, and other macroeconomic challenges that have faced our industry, we have made significant strides in PCHI's ongoing transformation - establishing a solid foundation for long-term growth and continued success as the market leader in the celebrations space," Party City CEO Brad Weston said in a statement. "Today's action to strengthen PCHI's balance sheet will bolster our ability to further advance our strategic priorities and continue to innovate and elevate the customer experience."

The pandemic hit Party City especially hard. The company had hit $2.35 billion in revenue by 2019, but then suffered under supply chain woes and a helium shortage. Weston had told investors that the company would reduce its corporate workforce by 19% as it seeks to cut costs.

Court documents state that the company operates about 823 stores and owns 770 of them. It seeks to exit its leases fro 28 stores and is also considering other closures as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.

"They're competing against Walmart, and Target and Amazon and the dollar stores and grocery stores," Joe Feldman, an analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, told CNBC.

The company's restructuring is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

