Two Americans killed in Nepal plane crash

The wreckage at the crash site of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft in Pokhara, central Nepal, on Sunday. On Wednesday, U.S. officials announced two Americans and two permanent residents were among the 72 people killed in the crash. File Photo by Bijaya Neupane/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Two U.S. citizens and two permanent residents were among the dozens of people killed earlier this week in a plane crash in Nepal, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic Yeti Airlines crash over the weekend, which killed 72 people, including two U.S. citizens and two lawful permanent residents," he said during a regular press briefing. Advertisement

"Our thoughts are with the families of those on board."

The plane -- Yeti Airlines flight 691 from Kathmandu to the resort city of Pokhara with 68 passengers and four crew on board -- crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at its final destination.

All 72 people on board seemingly died in Nepal's worst crash in 30 years, though one person remains unaccounted for, according to a Yeti Airlines statement. Twenty-two bodies have been returned to their families in Pokhara following a post mortem examination, which is being conducted on another 48 bodies, it said.

Among those on board the flight were 15 foreign nationals, including five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans and an Argentinian, an Irishman, an Australian and a Frenchman, Yeti Airlines had originally said with no mention of any Americans or dual U.S. citizens being among the crash victims.

On Monday, officials said they were able to locate the flight's "black boxes."

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

"The United States stands ready to support Nepal in any way we can at this difficult hour," Price said.