Jan. 17, 2023 / 4:09 PM

Military contractor pleads guilty to rigging bids for $17 million

By Joe Fisher
A military contractor in Texas pleaded guilty to violating federal antitrust laws by rigging the bidding process on projects over the course of five years. File Photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI
A military contractor in Texas pleaded guilty to violating federal antitrust laws by rigging the bidding process on projects over the course of five years. File Photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A military contractor in Texas pleaded guilty to violating federal antitrust laws by rigging the bidding process on projects over the course of five years.

Aaron Stephens is accused of rigging bids to secure about $17.2 million in funds from the government while maintaining the illusion of fair competition in the market, the Justice Department said.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to doing so on six particular contracts. The projects included heavy military equipment work such as fixing military vehicles and turrets.

On July 14, 62-year-old John "Mark" Leveritt, a co-conspirator to Stephens, also pleaded guilty to rigging bids across the same time period, taking in $17.5 million in government payments.

Stephens faces 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine for violating the Sherman Act. His fine can be increased to twice the amount he gained from committing the crime or twice the amount lost by victims of the crime.

Leveritt faces the same punishment.

"Rigging bids undermines the benefits of competition and takes money out of the pockets of taxpayers," said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division in a press release on Leveritt's plea.

"The public deserves a level playing field when doing business with the government. The FBI, hand in hand with our law enforcement partners, will continue to investigate those who corrupt the systems established to protect American citizens from this type of fraud."

In 2019, the Justice Department established the Procurement Collusion Strike Force to address schemes meant to defraud the government by illegally securing government funding. The strike force is composed of officials from the Justice Department, FBI and several other federal agencies.

